Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, how to invest and when

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies of various kinds are the new frontier of finance? Likely, and however far-fetched it may seem at the moment, soon everyone could have them in their wallet: “Two hundred years ago anyone who had also invested in shares would have seemed crazy, today – at least in the US – the exact opposite is true”, he explains Nicolas Bertrandmember of the executive board of Italian Stock Exchange until 2019, currently consultant and startupper of financial products validated by the Stock Exchange and developed precisely in the cryptocurrency environment. Just to say that times change, and finance obviously marks the step: “Historically, we began to carry out the first” transactions “with shells, then came the metals, precious metals, checks and finally banknotes, to late nineteenth century, so not too long ago », Bertrand resumes. “Now, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general could represent a decisive turning point, marking the beginning of a new era of finance, in line – moreover – with the new digital generations. But – it must be said – the process is just beginningand how it happens in these cases the risks are not lacking“.

What are cryptocurrencies

Created in 2009 to fill the need to “exchange an asset without the intermediation of a supervisory authority, such as banks”, these tools therefore allow operations to be carried out directly, in a absence of a guarantor. To protect everything, “the currency can only be used with a precise, cryptographed code, which provides different levels of security”. And here is the explanation of the term, crypto-currency, the exchange of which takes place completely online. Hence the widespread and incorrect name of “virtual currency”. “In reality, only Bitcoins come close to the traditional concept of currency, while in the other cases it is completely different, for example infrastructures”, adds Nicolas Bertrand. Of course, there is nothing tangible, in short, nothing that can be touched, but at the same time can generate large profits. At least for those who know (well) how to move.

How and when to invest

The first tip is inquire in detail, “On the site of Consob or the Bank of Italy” for example, without ever venturing. Rather: they also exist online specialized consultants and even custody services for digitized assets. Because, to say: in the absence of intermediaries and guarantors, the responsibility for the investment lies entirely with those who make it. Even, simply, in keeping the cryptographed codes. There is an episode of the serial The Big Bang Theory illustrative, in this regard (Sheldon hid cryptocurrencies bought years earlier for fun with friends in Leonard’s digitized keychain, unbeknownst to him. Upon collecting an incredible sum, it turns out that the keychain has been lost for some time. And even found by Leonard. Stuart, who deleted the data). Not to mention, of course, the implicit risks of online investments, where «the crime it could, for example, give way to non-legal uses, or even violate the security systems, completely eliminating the investment ». In short, non-trivial problems. “I repeat, we are only at the beginning, and in the absence of a legal framework,” underlines Bertrand. «At the moment only in one country, El Salvador, cryptocurrencies are legal” coins “, and others will follow. In Europe, regulation is expected between 2023 and 2024 ”. Meanwhile, the total value of cryptocurrencies has reached 1.7 trillion dollarsa figure that could lead to temptation: «In case, I recommend wait at least a few months “, or at least until the markets stabilize again. “Let’s take Bitcoins, for example: their volatility is currently 70%, compared to 20% of equity investments”.

