Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies new protagonists in the Russia-Ukraine war

There war between Russia and Ukrainewhich risks breaking out at any moment, can count on the presence of an unprecedented protagonist in the context of a possible armed conflict between the two states.

A series of data collected by the blockchain analysis group Elliptic highlighted how they are taking place donations in Bitcoin and others cryptocurrencies to support theUkrainian army.

From all over the world they are coming hundreds of thousands of dollars to be used for different purposes: from military equipment to the supply of medicines, to the development and use of new cutting-edge technologies.

Thus, while the global powers are at work, as evidenced by the meeting in recent days between Putin And Macronto avert the start of a war that could lead to a catastrophic scenario of 100,000 dead and 5 million refugees, the new digital currencies could play a leading role in the outcome of the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

In fact, thanks to greater resistance to the blocks that could be imposed by national governments, i Bitcoin and the cryptocurrencies they are particularly suitable for international fundraising, as it is almost impossible to block transactions by a central authority.

The role of cryptocurrencies in the war between Russia and Ukraine

As was reported by Intel Elliptican observatory that owns software often used to investigate similarly financed criminal activities, the NGO ei Ukrainian volunteer groups have received a total of over 570 thousand dollars. In 2021 there has therefore been an increase in 900% compared to the previous year.

Among the major target groups of such funds, they are found Come Back Alive And Ukrainian Cyber ​​Alliancewho claimed to have received in the last year, respectively, 200 thousand dollars And 100 thousand dollarsthrough portfolios that include Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and a mix of Stablecoin.

To these is added the NGO Myrotvotrets Center who had access to 267 thousand dollars through more than 100 donations from over 40 countries. In particular, Myrotvotrets Center is working on a facial recognition App capable of identifying Russian mercenaries or spies through a simple photograph.

In the past, groups of volunteers have been a decisive support for theUkrainian army, providing human resources, weapons and medicines. A support that in many cases was decisive in bridging the organizational gap of the official military body.

At the same time, i pro-Russian separatists they can count on a similar strategy, having begun to harvest Bitcoin funds from the beginning of the tension to the border between Russia and Ukraine.