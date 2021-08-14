Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies: the countries in which they are most used 2021

The Bitcoin and the others cryptocurrencies they are having more and more success, so much so that they are considered a safe haven by many people.

In states with less developed economies, Bitcoins represent a real lifeline. They help citizens avoidinflation and therefore to keep the purchasing power their salary, their savings and so on.

El Salvador decided to give Bitcoin legal tender, theArgentina think about it, in Turkey citizens literally launched themselves on the crypto market after the collapse of the lira, and in Nigeria it is even used every day.

In short, the world of crypto has changed, there is no longer that misinformation that once ruled the Bitcoin topic.

We will show you below the countries where Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are used the most. The data was processed by Global Consumer Survey statesman.

5 – Peru

Peru opens the ranking of countries in which Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are used the most. To be honest, the entire trading volume in the South American country increased in the week of the presidential vote.

The possible nationalization of some key activities of the country has created fear in the citizens. A large part decided to take refuge in Bitcoins to avoid a possible devaluation of the local currency.

Citizens / Crypto Use Ratio: 16%

4 – Turkey

In Turkey, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are not prohibited (such as in Egypt), but neither are they legal. In fact, payments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are prohibited.

The trading volume increased as Erdogan fired the Governor of the Central Bank, and brought down the price of the Turkish lira.

To avoid inflation, many Turkish citizens have found refuge in Bitcoin. It is currently the fourth nation in the world for the use of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies by citizens.

Citizens / Crypto Use Ratio: 16% (1 out of 6)

3 – Philippines

On the podium are the Philippines, which would like to regulate crypto exchanges in the country. In fact, the Philippine Stock Exchange awaits the go-ahead from the Government to be able to regularize Bitcoin trading.

Currently, there are many Filipino citizens who use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on a daily basis.

Citizens / Crypto Use Ratio: 20% (1 out of 5)

2 – Vietnam

Second place for Vietnam, a country where Bitcoin and all cryptocurrency transactions are absolutely banned. Yet cryptomania broke out recently in the Asian country, trading volumes increased by 100% in just one year.

Something is moving, so much so that in July 2021 the Vietnamese government announced the project for the complete digitization of the country by 2030.

Bitcoin could therefore be part of the project.

Citizens / Crypto Use Ratio: 21% (1 out of 5)

1 – Nigeria

Of all the countries where Bitcoin is used the most, Nigeria is in first position. In the African country, a third of the inhabitants know what cryptocurrencies are and how they work, and indeed they use them regularly!

It is undoubtedly the most developed country in the world from this point of view, even if in reality it is one of the least developed in the world at an economic and financial level.

The success of Bitcoin is precisely due to the poor management of the country’s banking system. Most Nigerian citizens do not have access to the latter (no bank account, card, etc.), and therefore have turned to smartphones and Bitcoin.

Citizens / Crypto Use Ratio: 32% (1 out of 3)

