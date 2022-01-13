Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, the football revolution. Comandini expert to CM: ‘More power to the fans, we anticipate the future’ | First page

Football and its evolution. On the contrary: revolution. Watch out, because it’s around the corner. How many years will a club pay a player in cryptocurrencies? Few, very few. Maximum four according to the Professor of Blockchain at Guglielmo Marconi University Gian Luca Comandini. Born in the 1990s, looking towards the future and one step ahead of the others. In our interview Comandini told us how bitcoin and cryptocurrencies can become more and more protagonists in the world of football.

Can you briefly explain what a bitcoin is?

“It is a cryptocurrency, that is, a valuable asset that can be exchanged using technology”.

How can the world of bitcoin intersect with football?

“I don’t know if it will be bitcoins that will enter football or another type of cryptocurrency, but I believe that through these elements some problems can be prevented such as false capital gains and money laundering. This technology can trace all kinds of flows, any transition that is made with bitcoin can be traced “.

Inter has signed two agreements: one as main jersey partner with Socios.com for 16 million euros (20 with bonuses) in 2021/22, the other with DigitalBits, a cryptocurrency developed by Zytara Labs, a global digital banking 5 million per season. In four years 85 million from cryptocurrencies should enter the club’s coffers.

“I work with both brands, even if I did not personally take care of the sponsorship. But I can tell you that DigitalBits has moved its headquarters to Rome, and it is one of those platforms that has decided to focus heavily on football, in particular on football. Crypto.com has become a sponsor of Serie A, Binance of Lazio. We are moving more and more in this direction, because this sector is the only one that has a lot of liquidity and fits into football seeing it as a showcase to make itself known by everyone, aware also not to have much competition. Because I don’t think there will be any sponsor of the traditional world willing to spend 30 million as Binance did for Lazio “.

In how many years do you think it will be possible to buy a player with cryptocurrencies?

“We are very close, in my opinion in three or four years. Maximum five. Not only will you be able to buy players with cryptocurrencies, but every player and every team will be able to divide into many tokens.”

Meaning what?

“I’ll give an example. If a football fan is convinced that a semi-unknown youngster could become a phenomenon, he could buy that player’s tokens. If his prediction was right and maybe that boy becomes a champion, the fan will have a percentage of the player. Based on how much he has invested in the token. I believe that we are going in that direction. Teams and players will be tokenized. “

Token fans already exist today.

“It’s true, but for now they are seen as sops for the fans, who have the opportunity to make decisions about their favorite team but they are very small, almost minimal choices. But I think this process is a beta test of what I have. told “.

You are president of Vesta, Lazio’s Second Category team.

“We were precursors of all this. Two years ago we started this journey by inserting technologies into our reality, when cryptocurrencies did not even exist in football yet.”

How many bitcoins is Leo Messi worth?

“Let’s say that if we give it a value of around 40 million, it could be worth 1000 bitcoins.”

Will players’ salaries be paid like this in the future?

“Definitely. A couple of foreign companies have already done so.”

Mario Draghi argues that bitcoin is not a currency.

“I think it’s a demographic problem. Beyond a certain age, those who have worked in finance all their life cannot accept bitcoins. But I am convinced that sooner or later they will step back and change their minds, either he or whoever will come later. of him”.

Among his roles there is also that of partner of BSM Sport Management, Diego Tavano’s proxy agency.

“I’m finding myself very well, it’s a fun job that fascinates me a lot. Our company is growing a lot, in addition to the sports power of attorney we take care of the athlete at 360 °, and I in particular dedicate myself to the communication part, to the cryptocurrency consultancy and real estate consultancy and all those aspects outside the world of football “.

What do you recommend to club presidents to anticipate the future

“To bring young people into society. Even the best executive ever, if he is not up to date, would not be able to see in which direction the world is going. Companies need guys who can anticipate cryptocurrencies,” the metaverse, the Esports … Because otherwise, innovation is hindered “.