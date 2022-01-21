Bitcoin and cryptocurrency collapse | Market Terror – What’s Next?

Another collapse for the cryptocurrencieswhich they report Bitcoin below the support of the $ 39,000 and the rest with significant losses close to double digits.

All this in one day trading which had opened in a positive way, particularly in conjunction with the start of the exchanges a New York. Nightmare night, signal of a period of impossible reading, mainly due to the equally impossible to understand behavior of the Federal Reserve.

Another night of delirium – Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto peaks

Crypto Disaster During Asian Session – Here’s What Happened

Actually i prodromes of the collapse began around closing of the New York stock exchangeswith Bitcoin that has lost all first gain of the day that had brought him over $ 43,000then the rest of the media on the narrow range.

It was at the opening of the main Asian stock exchanges that things got decidedly bad. Hourly candles in deep red, major sales and loss before psychological threshold of the $ 40,000 and then also of that of $ 39,000a price level that one spoke about certain insistence in the previous weeks.

Not only among the technical analystsbut also for example from Mike Novogratzwho had indicated it as price to which different institutional they would have been more than interested in to buy. But nothing conspiracies, because there is actually more going on in the markets. And it has a specific person in charge, namely the Federal Reserve.

The now indissoluble parallel between stocks and Bitcoin

S&P 500 it is in all likelihood the index that most faithfully replicates the performance of the American stock market. It collects the top 500 titles and allows us to have a less focused picture techwhich happens with NASDAQ 100. Before commenting, we can only show the graph, more eloquent than any type of analysis.

The parallel between the S&P 500 (in blue) and Bitcoin (in orange)

The uncertainty in the markets has pushed it down Bitcoin it is the same one that sowed terror in American bags and which then leaked into the Asian stock exchanges. Even the infographics that he puts in parallel NIKKEI 225the top of the Japanese bag, with Bitcoin is eloquent. With the usual and obvious larger movements for $ BTCwhich is in any case an amplifier of movements and volatility.

Nikkei VS BTC

The uncertainty on the markets has a principal: the Federal Reserve

The dance performance of the markets that now we drag behind us from December has a clear principal. It doesn’t take long to look for them to be there not choices from Federal Reserve to drag the markets up, and then even lower. A situation on which it is more than necessary to say a few words, dividing the attitude of the largest and most important central bank in the world into different points.

Background: inflation

The monster that stirs its tentacles and has now made it clear that it is far beyond there control threshold is theinflation. We have already talked about it several times within our insights. FED it has to do something – and the markets know this. And that something translates into rates to increase and in accelerated taperingthat is the exit from the sovereign debt purchase plan.

This – and the readers of Cryptocurrency.it they should know this very well by now – it is inevitable and it has effects depressants on the market. Effects that, however, we have already partially discounted. If this were the line, the market would become much easier to read.

The problem: the uncertainty of the Fed’s movements

If an alien came to earth and read the statements by Jerome Powell in series but without date, he would believe he had a collection of interventions on the 20 years, and not on the 2 months. Powell announces squeezes, then assumes a more accommodating attitude, then goes back to talking about squeezes, and then again about openings.

A schizophrenic attitude that is not dictated by Powellbut from the very curious position in which the American and then the world economy is located. Hawkish, or more aggressive with rates and tapering, and the markets are depressed. After the markets have depressed, off with the sop to contain the losses.

The Russian question

Yesterday the proposal of the Russian central bank from ban on all transactions in Bitcoin and also in other cryptocurrencies. On this point too, clarity should be made: it is one proposalit would concern so much the Bitcoin mining as much as its use and has indeed triggered a small decline in the very short term, but it cannot be considered as the prime mover of this collapse, since it has involved almost all the markets, including those with crypto And mining they have nothing to do.

Maximum uncertainty until Tuesday

The appointment for a kind of return to normal is for next Tuesdaywhen we get the start of FOMCor the Federal Open Market Committee. A meeting that should put a point on the uncertainty at least in terms of rates.

Markets are expecting an upside – and it will be the difference between expectations and how much will actually be implemented that will move up or down as well. $ BTC.

For the short term: high risk range trading

For the short term, many will be able to bet on the possibility of doing range tradingthat is to try to ride the movements within the channel that was formed, to be reported among $ 38,000 and probably i $ 43,000.

For the rest, those who do not want to take risks can stay and watch, waiting for a rebound which will however be determined in complex from what will happen more on the technical side than on that of news.