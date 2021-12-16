Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets slow down, here’s why

In a new interview, Raoul Pal, former Goldman Sachs hedge fund manager and founder of Real Vision, speculated that the explosive crypto rally he and many investors expect hasn’t materialized yet because the small investors they just don’t have enough cash on hand.

Is there a structural change in the market, or has this happened because crypto is an additional expense? If you raise the prices of consumer goods, people have less money to invest in crypto. Pal thinks the reason smaller investors aren’t looking to get on board the crypto industry is that they see it as too risky. According to the former Goldman Sachs executive, most people see cryptocurrencies more as a long-term hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies.

“They don’t see it as a risk asset because the narrative describes them as a long-term inflation hedge. It is not traditional inflation. In reality it is a devaluation of the central bank. In the end, we are talking about inflation ranging from 6% to 7% per year, but bitcoin is on the rise by 100% and ethereum by 500%.