Bitcoin and Dax higher and higher: here are the new targets

The week on the financial markets opens with a big question mark: how will the prices of commodities (especially oil) and market confidence affect the departure of US troops from Afghanistan? At the moment, the markets seem to have interpreted the news fairly coldly, with the price of oil losing ground, but the issue could hide investment opportunities, particularly in particular arms-related stocks such as, for example, Lockheed Martin. We will explore the topic this evening at 6:00 pm, during the Monday Webinar, which you can register from HERE.

Tonic Bitcoin: New Highs Coming?

Bitcoin, which reached $ 48,000, made the weekend of August 15th even hotter. A target that we had already set ourselves in recent days and that does nothing but confirm the excellent shape of the first cryptocurrency by capitalization.

At this point, after a physiological reversal, we can not help but remain bullish, waiting for a return to historical highs. The top of 48,000 dollars was in fact marked with decreasing volumes, which makes it even more likely a continuation on the upside.

Loading... Advertisements

DAX: the stock market index points to 16,500 points

The main index of German equities continues to give us satisfaction. After breaking the all-time highs of August 5th, prices immediately aimed at our first target of 16,000 points. A reversal then started from this level, which we believe will only be temporary, waiting for prices to rise again until the next target which is positioned in the 16,500 points area. The DAX, together with the US prices, remains one of the best indices in the world in terms of performance and the trend does not seem, at least for now, willing to change.

Technological stocks always on the crest of the wave

Technology is one of the best megatrends ever, which every investor cannot afford to leave out. This is why we have created, in collaboration with Kimura, the BIG TECH basketball, a financial instrument that, within it, brings together the five main American technology stocks.

If you want to know everything about this tool and you want to find out how to use it to invest (also in leverage), I am waiting for you at the webinar on Monday at 18:00, sign up HERE.