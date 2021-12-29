Bitcoin and Doge according to Elon Musk | The long interview with Lex Fridman

Elon Musk was yesterday a guest of Lex Fridman, among the most popular podcasts on a world scale and has found, unsurprisingly, space to deal with Bitcoin And Doge, what we can consider his two shot regarding the crypto world.

Considerations that are a bit there summa of how much Elon Musk it went on repeating – especially on Twitter, in recent months, with a little tip for those looking to discover theactual identity of Satoshi Nakamoto **. Pleasant chat – even for those who do not deal directly with cryptocurrencies, which we are going to summarize (from the crypto side) on this in-depth analysis.

Elon Musk

The markets – in conjunction with the publication of the long interview did not move. Sign of a period of lateral movements that we can, however, take advantage of to do a little trading in both verses. We can do it with the Capital.com platform – go here to get a free trial account with infinite virtual capital and ADVANCED features – system that also offers short selling for those who want to position themselves in short, riding this phase in the best possible way.

We can also exploit, again through this intermediary, what is offered byartificial intelligence – which analyzes our crypto-wallet and indicates errors of consistency with our strategy. We also have what is offered by MetaTrader 4 And TradingView – professional-level platforms that we can use both for analysis and for operations. With € 20 we can move on to a real trading account.

Elon Musk on Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Mars

The themes could only be those more hot of the moment, that is Space X, Dogecoin And Bitcoin – the two cryptocurrencies that most crossed with the history of the well-known entrepreneur. Something old, which we already knew and which we have already talked about Cryptocurrency.it several times – and something new, which will be the subject of further study.

Bitcoin as a payment system

Elon Musk always pushed on Dogecoin also for the slowness ei costs which are linked to the registration of transactions on Bitcoin. A question on which Musk is also expressed by referring to the size of the blocks of the two cryptocurrencies – in our opinion erring both on a technical and functional level. The size of the blocks – we will not go into detail here – is part of the intrinsic safety of Bitcoin and not a variable to be able to dispose of a pleasure.

Likewise ignore what is happening through Lightning Network we do not understand if it is only the result of ignorance of the latest evolutions of the Bitcoin protocol and his ecosystem, or a clever way to push Doge.

Doge will not be used on Mars

And this is an answer between the serious and the facetious. It is a question that circulates in environments for some time, particularly among passionate about Doge. The answer could only be negative. Synchronizing with the ledger is definitely impossible from Mars, also given the limitations due to the maximum speed of light.

Dollar and Doge inflation, as well as Bitcoin

One of the aspects that have been less discussed in the specialized newspapers concerned the theme of inflation, which however Elon Musk he touched during his long interview. The first point is that of fiat currency – which is precisely now under everyone’s eyes.

Musk – although indirectly its companies are beneficiaries, contested the strongly expansionary policies of FED – and indirectly of all the other central banks, taking the opportunity to underline the backwardness of the IT systems of the private banking system.

However, he spoke in favor of the slight increase in $ DOGE in circolazoine, which is in the protocol code. People, always according to Musk, would have greater incentive to spend DOGE compared to Bitcoin also for this reason. A reasoning from fiat currency, which may or may not work, but which at the same time signals the fact that it can no longer consider Elon Musk as a supporter of Bitcoin and of what are its particularities.

The markets have largely ignored the claims of Musk, appearing less nervous than they might seem at this stage. A good sign, if this were to finally indicate the liberation of the world of cryptocurrencies from the outputs of Musk, which we have learned to take with a grain of salt, because they often have a bearish effect.