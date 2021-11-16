Bitcoin and ether collapse from records in between squeezes





Cryptocurrencies are taking a break. After the highs reached last week, bitcoin and ether are down this morning. After the record of $ 69,000, reached on 10 November, the former is slipping to $ 60,904.74 (-4.74%), while ethereum reached one of its lowest levels this month at 4,304.29 dollars (-5.68%). Both were losing 8% this morning. According to data from the company CoinGecko, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies globally has contracted by about 7% in the last 24 hours, reaching 2.8 trillion dollars.

Crypto universe analysts said there doesn’t seem to have been any particularly relevant news to push such declines and that the momentum may be due to profit taking after the steep rise of the previous weeks. “This is a pure selling phase along with some short selling. Outside of that, there is no significant news,” said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer of Stack Funds, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency manager. Furthermore, bitcoin itself underwent a major update last Sunday, called Taproot, which allows its blockchain to perform more complex transactions, potentially expanding the use cases of virtual currency and making it a little more competitive with ethereum for processing. of smart contracts.

Of course, there was no shortage of the usual skirmishes by the public sector. On the one hand, new tax reporting requirements for digital currencies are part of the $ 550 billion infrastructure project that US President Joe Biden has just converted into law. On the other hand, China has reiterated its battle against the business and will study the option of imposing punitive prices for energy use on companies involved in cryptocurrency mining due to concerns about its impact on the environment.

“Mining causes large energy consumption and carbon emissions. It has no active impact to drive industry development or scientific progress,” Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission said today. “The regulation of mining activities has a significant significance in the optimization of our industrial structure, in energy saving and in the reduction of emissions, in achieving the objectives of carbon emissions and climate neutrality”. (All rights reserved)



