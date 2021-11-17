Bitcoin and Ethereum, a black day for crypto

The one that is about to end is the most classic of all black mondays for Bitcoin, with the asset having lost more than 5% of its value over the past 24 hours. At the time this article was written and published, the price stood at $ 60,857 (source CoinDesk), but at around noon it dropped below the $ 60,000 threshold.

BTC -5%, ETH -7%: for cryptocurrencies it’s a black Monday

The decline was quite sudden, considering that yesterday the cryptocurrency it was trading at around $ 65,000. The graph attached below faithfully photographs the situation. Among the factors that appear to have contributed to the sharp decline is the statement attributed to Ned Segal, Twitter’s Chief Financial Officer: At the moment, investing in crypto makes no sense .

These are words with a high specific weight, considering how they come from an important figure in the organization chart of a company that up to now has confirmed its interest in decentralized finance and implemented the use of BTC on the platform. All this without forgetting the optimistic view of number one Jack Dorsey regarding virtual currency.

It got even worse at Ethereum, down about 7% in a single day, following a very similar trend.

As always when it comes to crypto, it is almost impossible to formulate a reliable forecast of the long-term trend. The facts of these hours show once more how much the value of assets is subject to sudden changes and linked to almost unpredictable factors, potentially exposing investors to the risk of volatility. However, the same is also true for upward trends and for the possibility of accruing strong profits in a short time. The advice remains the same as always: approach trading with the awareness of the dynamics that govern this market.