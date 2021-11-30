Bitcoin and Ethereum, a pattern that investors should respect

Article written exclusively for Investing.com.

New highs from November 10, a sign of another correction

Ethereum followed the same pattern

This is not the first time for leaders

Strong price swings create opportunities

The end of the year is approaching; Bitcoin enthusiasts see the $ 100,000 level

Bitcoin’s new highs of November 10th, a sign of another correction

On November 10, the leading cryptocurrency shot to a new high of $ 69,355 on November’s contract. The push towards a new peak saw buyers run out and the price started to fall again.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart shows, Bitcoin futures shot to a new high on November 10 and closed the session below the previous day’s low. The bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart led to an increase in sales. This brought the price to a low of 53,625 last week, with a correction of 22.7%.

Bitcoin entered another bearish reversal pattern on Friday November 26th.

Ethereum followed the same pattern

The second crypto followed Bitcoin closely.

Source: CQG

I fell from a new high of 4,902.75 on November 10 and hit a low of $ 3,920.00 last week on November 26. The 20% decline came as Ether futures entered the same reversal pattern on 10 and 26 November.

This is not the first time for leaders

In recent years, new events have pushed crypto values ​​to higher highs every time a product or news grows the token market. The first example is from 2017, when the CME presented Bitcoin futures.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows the breach of $ 20,000 per token and the correction to just over $ 3,000 that followed. In April 2021, Coinbase’s (NASDAQ 🙂 sul, which made crypto more accessible, pushed the price towards 65,000 for the first time.

Bitcoin fell to the 28,800 level in June, in the wake of a new high. Ethereum futures climbed to a high of 4,406.50 in May, then plummeted to 1,697.75 in June after both cryptocurrencies saw their value halve.

The bearish reversal and recent price action tell us that a deeper correction could also come in the coming weeks and by the end of the year.

Large price swings create opportunities

The sharp fluctuations in prices scare investors. On more volatile days the offers tend to disappear. However, this climate represents a haven of opportunity for those traders capable of capturing volatile markets.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have the critical mass that allows trading activities. At the end of last week, Bitcoin hit the 54.460 level with a market cap of $ 1.023 trillion. Ethereum, at $ 4,068, was worth over 480 billion. On November 25, over 32.9 billion Bitcoins and over 18.5 billion Ethereum were traded within 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

When it comes to cryptocurrency trading, volumes lead to higher bid-offers and increased opportunities.

The end of the year is approaching; Bitcoin enthusiasts see the $ 100,000 level

Some of Bitcoin’s staunchest advocates predict that the price could hit 100,000 by the end of 2021. It was almost there, but stopped just below 70,000 before the last correction. With just over a month from the end of the year, the 100,000 level may be difficult to reach.

However, in recent years, betting against Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies is lost. In the coming weeks, the CME will unveil an Ethereum micro contract, which could increase market penetration which has led to increased purchases and higher prices in the asset class.

I don’t point against a rise in cryptocurrencies, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they drop to lower lows before interest returns. You only risk what you are willing to lose in an asset class that offers spectacular returns with commensurate risk.