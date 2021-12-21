Bitcoin and Ethereum accelerate, YFI plus 13% in one day

The price of Bitcoin accelerated above USD 48,000.

Ethereum is back above USD 4,000, XRP is close to USD 0.90 again.

YFI it gained 13% and broke the USD 36,500 level.

Bitcoin’s price extended the decline below the USD 46,500 level. However, BTC bulls remained active near the USD 45,500 support zone. Currently (04:22 UTC) it is up 3.5% in one day and is trading above USD 48,500 again.

Likewise, most major altcoins are correcting higher. ETH is rising above USD 4,000, while XRP is reducing losses and is targeting USD 0.90 again. ADA found support near $ 1.20 and rallied above $ 1.25.

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After another drop, the price of bitcoin found support near the USD 45,500 zone. BTC formed a base above USD 45,500 and started a new upward move. It broke through the USD 48,000 resistance zone and is now trading above USD 48,500.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 46,200 level. The next major support is near USD 45,500, below which the price may drop further.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum price also found support near USD 3,750 and started a new rise. ETH is up more than 3%, is back above USD 4,000 and could test USD 4,100.

If a further decline occurs, the price could find support near USD 3,800. The next key support is near the USD 3,750 level, below which the price could test USD 3,650.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) found strong buying interest near the USD 1.20 level. The price is now rising and is trading above USD 1.25. To continue rising, the bulls must gain strength above USD 1.235.

Binance coin (BNB) held steady above the USD 500 level before breaking out of the USD 525 resistance zone and moving above USD 530.

Solana (SOL) traded near the USD 165 support level and is now recovering above the USD 175 level. It could test the USD 188 resistance zone, while the main obstacle is near the USD 200 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is looking to recover above the USD 0.170 level. The first key resistance is near the USD 0.175 level, above which the price could test USD 0.188. If not, it could fall towards the $ 0.162 level.

The price of XRP started to recover above the USD 0.850 level and broke the USD 0.88 resistance level. The next major resistance is near USD 0.90, above which the price could test USD 0.920.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins are up more than 5%, including YFI, REV, IOTX, HNT, AVAX, XMR and LUNA. Among them, YFI was able to gain strength for a move above USD 36,500. He is one of the top performers even today, as YFI jumped 13% in one day, increasing his weekly earnings to 88%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is moving higher towards USD 49,000. If BTC settles above USD 49,000, it could continue to rise towards the USD 50,000 level in the next few sessions.

