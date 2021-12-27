Bitcoin and Ethereum aim for new gains, Altcoin Rally

The price of Bitcoin it is showing positive signs near USD 51,000.

Bitcoin’s price corrected down from the USD 51,500 zone. BTC has tested the USD 50,000 zone and is currently trading around USD 51,000 again (04:56 UTC). A clear move above USD 51,500 could push the price towards the USD 53,000 level.

Likewise, most of the main ones too altcoin Is increasing. ETH could accelerate if there is a clear move above the USD 4,120 level. XRP is now trading well below the USD 1.00 resistance zone. ADA could gain pace on a move towards the USD 1.50 level.

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a small downward correction, the price of bitcoin has formed a base above the $ 50,000 level. BTC started a new rise above the USD 50,500 and USD 50,800 levels. It is facing resistance near the $ 51,200 level. The next resistance is near the $ 51,500 zone, above which the price could rise towards $ 53,500.

On the downside, initial support is near the $ 50,500 level. The next major support is close to $ 50,000. A daily close below $ 50,000 could initiate a stronger downward correction.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price is trading well above the $ 4,000 pivot zone. The price is now pointing to the resistance of $ 4,120. The next key resistance is near the $ 4,150 level, above which the price could test $ 4,250.

Initial support is near the $ 4,050 level. The next key support is near the USD 4,000 level, below which the price could retest USD 3,920.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) has started a steady rise from the USD 1.40 support zone. It is trading above USD 1.45 and may continue to rise towards USD 1.48. The main weekly resistance is now near the USD 1.50 level.

Binance coin (BNB) is approaching the USD 550 resistance. A clear break above USD 550 could lead the price towards USD 565. If there is a downward correction, the price could drop towards the USD 532 level.

Solana (SOL) gained pace above the USD 188 resistance and is testing the USD 200 barrier. A close above the USD 200 level could lift market sentiment. If not, there could be a downward correction towards USD 188.

Dogecoin (DOGE) broke through the $ 0.180 and $ 0.185 levels. The next key resistance is near $ 0.195, above which it could rise towards $ 0.20. If not, it could correct further down towards the $ 0.172 level.

The price of XRP is consolidating above the $ 0.90 level. Immediate resistance is near the $ 0.950 level. The next major resistance is near USD 1.00, where bears might take a position. On the downside, the $ 0.90 level is an important support for the collapse.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up by more than 10%, including VGX, KDA, THETA, FTM, ROSE, UNI, KSM, MINA, STX, ATOM and ZIL. Of that, KDA gained 20% and passed the $ 15.00 level. Also, the price jumped 47% in one week.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is on the rise and could test USD 51,500. If BTC settles above $ 51,500, it could gain bullish momentum in the next term.

