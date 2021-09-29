Bitcoin and ethereum also arrive in Brazil’s largest investment bank

Brazil’s largest investment bank, BTG Pactual, is launching the direct buying and selling of bitcoin and ethereum through a new platform called Mynt. “We will make bitcoin and ethereum trading available to meet the demand of our clients who wish to invest in cryptocurrencies,” said Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual.

“As a new asset class, we will also have content to educate and inform our customers about these assets and the technology. For those who want to invest in these assets, we always recommend that it be a small part of their portfolio, up to 2% of their investment portfolio ”.

The bank was co-founded by the current Brazilian Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in 1983 and, with both current and former Brazilian governments, has always seemed generally quite friendly towards cryptocurrencies. BTG Pactual also launched the Bitcoin 20 Multi-Market Investment Fund in April, “the first bitcoin fund launched by a Brazilian investment bank,” according to Gemini, which will serve as custodian. The craving for cryptocurrencies therefore appears to be growing steadily in Brazil, where more traditional financial service providers, including investment banks, are now gradually entering this market.