News

Bitcoin and ethereum also arrive in Brazil’s largest investment bank

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Brazil’s largest investment bank, BTG Pactual, is launching the direct buying and selling of bitcoin and ethereum through a new platform called Mynt. “We will make bitcoin and ethereum trading available to meet the demand of our clients who wish to invest in cryptocurrencies,” said Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual.

“As a new asset class, we will also have content to educate and inform our customers about these assets and the technology. For those who want to invest in these assets, we always recommend that it be a small part of their portfolio, up to 2% of their investment portfolio ”.

The bank was co-founded by the current Brazilian Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, in 1983 and, with both current and former Brazilian governments, has always seemed generally quite friendly towards cryptocurrencies. BTG Pactual also launched the Bitcoin 20 Multi-Market Investment Fund in April, “the first bitcoin fund launched by a Brazilian investment bank,” according to Gemini, which will serve as custodian. The craving for cryptocurrencies therefore appears to be growing steadily in Brazil, where more traditional financial service providers, including investment banks, are now gradually entering this market.

Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

646
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
494
News

San Andreas and the Big One, the earthquake that could destroy California
462
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
459
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
458
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
444
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
442
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
440
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
415
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top