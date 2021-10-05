Bitcoin and Ethereum are approaching key obstacles

The price of bitcoin is closely watching the key resistance of USD 50,000.

Bitcoin price remained stable above the USD 46,500 support level. Consequentially, BTC started a new rise above the USD 47,500 and USD 48,000 resistance levels. Currently (04:34 UTC) it is showing positive signals above USD 49,000 and could exceed USD 50,000.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also gaining ground. ETH it is back above USD 3,350 and could revisit the USD 3,500 zone. XRP must exceed USD 1.08 to continue rising. ADA is still trading below the USD 2.32 resistance zone.

The price of Bitcoin

After a downward correction, the bitcoin price found support above USD 46,500. BTC formed a base and started a new hike above USD 48,000. The price is now trading above the USD 49,000 level. The first key resistance is near the USD 49,650 level. The main obstacle is still close to $ 50,000, above which the price could accelerate to the upside in the short term.

Immediate bearish support is near the USD 48,500 level. The first key support is at USD 48,000, below which the price could revisit USD 47,000.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar pattern and found support near the USD 3,280 level. ETH is on the rise and is back above the USD 3,350 level. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the USD 3,420 level. The next key resistance is now near the USD 3,480 and USD 3,500 levels, above which the bulls may strengthen.

If not, there is a risk of a further decline towards the USD 3,280 and USD 3,250 support levels. The next major support is near USD 3.150.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is consolidating near the USD 2.20 level. An immediate hurdle for the bulls is near USD 2.25. However, the main breakout zone is USD 2.32. A close above USD 2.32 is a must for a stronger short-term rise.

Litecoin (LTC) is on the rise and is trading above USD 165. The first resistance is near the USD 175 level. A clear break above the USD 175 level could set the pace for a major rise. In this case, the price could test the USD 188 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 12% and was able to break out of the USD 0.220 resistance. It is now trading above USD 0.240 and is facing hurdles near USD 0.250. Any further gains could set the pace for another hike towards the USD 0.275 level.

The price of XRP is still struggling to break out of the USD 1.08 resistance zone. If XRP stabilizes above USD 1.08, it could start a steady rise towards the USD 1.15 and USD 1.20 levels. Conversely, it may drop towards the USD 1.00 support level.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 5%, including SHIB, ICX, KLAY, ICP, REN, FLOW, FIL, CRV, ONE, LUNA, RUNE, STX, DCR, and HBAR. Of these, SBIH gained over 57% and could continue to rise above the USD 0.000113 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing positive signals above USD 48,500. If BTC exceeds USD 50,000, it could accelerate higher in the short term.

Loading...

