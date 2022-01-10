Bitcoin and Ethereum are collapsing: good buy opportunity?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have come back from a difficult couple of months. After hitting record highs in November, both cryptocurrencies are down.

Bitcoin has dropped more than 36% from its peak and Ethereum has dropped nearly 30% from its all-time high.

Bitcoin and Ethereum: sharp drop from the top. Here are the reasons

On the pages of The Motley Fool, Kati Brockman explains that there are several factors that are fueling this recent wave of sales.

Among others, there is an indication that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in the coming months, but it is also worth noting the blocking of access to the internet in Kazakhstan, a key country for the extraction of Bitcoin.

While this drastic drop in Bitcoin and Ethereum may be worrying, it should be borne in mind that in some cases they are an opportunity to invest at a cheaper price.

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most expensive cryptocurrencies, which are currently trading at around $ 40,600 and $ 3,000, respectively, a long way from records hit at nearly $ 70,000 and $ 4,900.

The key question now is whether it is the right time to stock up on Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here’s what you need to know.

Are Bitcoin and Ethereum good investments?

When prices fall during a market downturn, it can be tempting to buy simply because the assets in question are cheaper.

But before buying, it’s important to make sure they are the right investments for you.

Like all cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum are still speculative, meaning no one can say for sure how they will perform in the long run.

That said, both cryptocurrencies have strong advantages that could help them succeed over time

Bitcoin: The Reasons Why It Might Be Successful

Bitcoin, for example, is designed to be a store of value and a hedge against inflation.

As the latter continues to rise, more and more investors are looking to Bitcoin as a long-term investment.

It should also be noted that the cryptocurrency in question also continues to gain ground as a form of payment, so much so that it is also becoming legal tender in El Salvador.

Ethereum: the main advantages

Ethereum is also poised for further growth in 2022, as it moves on to the Ethereum 2.0 update, which will make the network faster, more energy efficient and more convenient to use.

This update will not only make Ethereum’s scalability easier, it will also help it keep up with younger competitors like Cardano and Solana.

Bitcoin and Ethereum: to buy right now?

While this recent collapse of Bitcoin and Ethereum may sound alarming, it’s not the worst these cryptocurrencies have seen over the years.

Bitcoin, for example, has lost more than 80% of its value in the past and over the course of 2018 the price of Ethereum dropped by almost 95%.

Volatility like this has become the norm for cryptocurrencies. While there is a good chance that Bitcoin and Ethereum will survive this downturn, it is good to be prepared for further turmoil if you choose to buy them.

Those who invest in cryptocurrencies must also be aware that it is best to hold positions for as long as possible.

In other words, you shouldn’t expect to buy now and then sell in a few weeks for a quick profit, so you should only invest if you plan to hold your investments for at least a few years, if not decades.