Bitcoin and Ethereum are maturing as a crypto asset

Source: Adobe / CLement

The depth of the market for bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) on the three exchanges Coinbase, Kraken and Gemini has improved since the beginning of 2020, indicating that the two main ones cryptoasset they are becoming mature, according to the crypto analytics provider Coin Metrics.

The discovery that the market for both BTC and ETH is maturing has been described as important by analysts, as it offers large financial institutions with more sophisticated trading and execution strategies the ability to trade assets with minimal slippage costs.

“Significant liquidity on many exchanges means that a particular market order will have less impact on the prevailing market price,” says a report from Coin Metrics. He added that increased liquidity also improves the price discovery process, which in turn makes market manipulation “more expensive and unlikely”.

Looking specifically at bitcoin, Coin Metrics said market depth “generally improved” on the three exchanges surveyed. He added that the quality of market depth has also improved, using as an example that the top 100 offers and inquiries on Coinbase “were all within 0.2% of the best offer / request”.

Bitcoin spot market (BTC) – USD

Source: Coin Metrics Market Data Feed

Likewise, the report says ETH has also had “a transformative 2021”, with order book data indicating the market for the second most valuable crypto asset is maturing.

“On Coinbase and Kraken there is now typically enough ETH on each side of the market, available to absorb a $ 1 million market order with less than 0.2% slippage,” says the report on the amount of liquidity in the market. ETH market.

Ethereum Spot Market (ETH) – USD

Source: Coin Metrics Market Data Feed

Finally, the report also pointed out that liquidity on exchanges is something regulators look for to assess the risk of market manipulation and the overall maturity of a market.

“As regulators continue to weigh on exchange-traded funds [ETF] and other cryptocurrency investment products, the depth of the order book on cryptocurrency exchanges is an essential data to watch out for, “concluded Coin Metrics.

The insight that the market for BTC, in particular, is maturing may turn out to be just what regulators need as the decision date on a number of US ETFs is approaching.

Publishing On Twitter Wednesday, Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas pointed out that the ETF issuer Ark Invest just unveiled a new bitcoin-backed ETF with the ticker ARKA, which Balchunas took as a sign that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States is about to approve an ETF.

“It should also be noted that this is the second direct deposit not to have the word” Canada “in it. Invest in futures ONLY, with no BTCC or GBTC options, ”Balchunas said, adding that the rumor says the SEC wants a purely futures-based ETF.

Meanwhile, the same analyst also shared yesterday that Valkyrie, another of the issuers who applied for a bitcoin futures ETF, updated its prospectus by adding a ticker code, which he claimed “typically only happens when the ducks in line are ready. for launch “.

Meantime, Bitwise Asset Management has submitted an application for BTC ETFs with physical support a NYSE Ark.

Loading... Advertisements

“It would contain actual BTC, * not * futures. There is already a separate deposit of Bitwise ETFs based on BTC futures. But actual BTC is better. And we believe it is finally possible,” said Matt Hougan, Bitwise’s Chief Investment Officer, sharing their 100+ pages of analytics.

At 15:47 UTC, BTC was trading at USD 57,537 and was up nearly 3% in one day and 4% in a week. ETH hit $ 3,800 and grew 9% in one day and nearly 6% in one week.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

Find out more:

– Will the approval of a bitcoin ETF be postponed to 2022?

– Bitcoin disassociates itself from stocks and the uptrend returns