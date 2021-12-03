Bitcoin and Ethereum at risk, ADA begins a new rally

The price of Bitcoin is still stuck in a range.

is still stuck in a range. The rally of Ethereum stops, XRP is consolidating near USD 0.95.

ADA it gained 10% and broke the $ 1.65 level.

Bitcoin’s price failed to gain pace above $ 57,500. As a result, there has been a new drop below the USD 56,500 level and BTC is currently (04:30 UTC) trading around this level.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are still above key supports. ETH could decline further if there is a clear break below $ 4,450. XRP must remain above USD 0.920 to revisit USD 1.00. ADA is outperforming and there has been a clear move above the USD 1.65 level.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After another failure near USD 57,500, bitcoin’s price reacted to the downside. BTC dropped below $ 56,500 and even tested $ 56,000. It is now consolidating losses above $ 56,500. A clear break below $ 56,000 could possibly initiate a stronger decline. The next major support is near the $ 53,500 level.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $ 57,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 57,500 level, above which the price could revisit $ 58,000.

The Price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price started a bearish move after it failed to break out of the $ 4,800 resistance level. ETH is now trading below $ 4,550. A break down below USD 4,450 and USD 4,420 could drive the price towards the USD 4,350 level in the short term.

If a further rise occurs, the price could face resistance near the USD 4,550 level. The first key resistance is forming near the USD 4,600 level.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) outperformed with a strong move above the USD 1.65 level and erased all of its weekly losses. The price is showing positive signs and could revisit USD 1.70. Any other gains could send the price towards the USD 1.75 level.

Binance coin (BNB) is consolidating gains above the USD 605 and USD 612 levels. Immediate resistance is near the USD 625 level. If a clear break above USD 625 occurs, the price could accelerate higher towards the USD 640 level.

Solana (SOL) is moving higher above the USD 225 level. An immediate resistance is near USD 232, above which the price could rise towards the USD 240 level. In the event of a further decline, the price could revisit USD 212 support.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is consolidating above the USD 0.000040 level. If a bearish break below the USD 0.000040 level occurs, the price could start a stronger decline. In this case, the price could drop towards the $ 0.000035 support level.

The price of XRP is stuck near the $ 0.950 level. If there are further losses, the price could test the USD 0.920 level. On the upside, the $ 1.00 level is a major barrier for the bulls, above which the price could possibly start a steady rise.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down more than 5%, including STX, GALA, IMX, AVAX, EGLD, WAVES, LPT, BAT, 1INCH, KSC, and KDA. Of these, AVAX and GALA fell by nearly 9% and surpassed the USD 107 and USD 0.55 levels, respectively. Meanwhile, IOTX and XRD are up nearly 10%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is struggling to stay above the USD 56,000 and USD 55,500 levels. A break to the downside could initiate another decline towards $ 53,500 or even $ 52,000.

