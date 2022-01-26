Bitcoin and Ethereum catch up on the weekend

Turnaround for Bitcoin and Ethereum which, on the weekend, they have recovered land to the delight of many investors. However, this new trend has raised serious doubts as to whether cryptocurrencies are actually market-following assets or not. Nonetheless, this still appears to be the best time to buy Bitcoin. One of the most famous and complete platforms is Coinbase, thanks to which it is possible to make one-time or scheduled investments.

Bitcoin and Ethereum recover with a positive trend

The two cryptocurrencies with higher capitalization they recovered and recorded a slight over the weekend positive trend. The fact that Bitcoin and Ethereum we regained ground with their listing has seriously questioned the fact that they are strictly dependent on equity markets.

In fact, just a few days ago, analysts had noticed that Bitcoin and the altcoins had fallen following the collapse of the stock markets related to the world of technology. The worrying economic conditions and the spread of the new Omicron variant are affecting the Nasdaq technology that fell 2.7% again on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 also fell 1.3% and 1.8%, respectively.

Interest rates, supply chain inefficiency, Covid-19, and rampant uncertainty have all contributed to the current stock market levels. However, Bitcoin and Ethereum seem to have shown that they have character and are not too influenced by them.

Today is one of the pivotal days that could reveal the true identity of cryptocurrencies and especially of Bitcoin and Ethereum. Indeed, investors are looking for an answer. It is about digital gold independent, which moves inversely to the shares, or could it fail if the shares continue to fall today?

The answer to this question can be gleaned from the predictions of many analysts. Bitcoinas well as many other cryptocurrencies, has proved enviable independence. Therefore, it may once again surprise you as its price, despite the latest downward swings, is set to to go up.

It can therefore be advantageous to buy Bitcoin right now. In fact, i prices of purchase are particularly advantageous. Coinbase may be the most suitable solution thanks to the possibility of planning investments over time.

