Bitcoin and Ethereum challenge each other

While Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continue to fight for old and new capital in the crypto sector, their value proposition narratives are getting a little more complicated, with each competing party trying to steal the show from the other.

According to Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at the cryptocurrency trading firm Genesis Global Trading, the idea that ETH is changing from being “a technological game to perhaps being a store of value” has recently gained ground.

Bitcoin Taproot update

Meanwhile, according to the analyst, the Bitcoin narrative is also changing with the Taproot update, which is expected to be rolled out next week.

Acheson told Bloomberg that the update will also bring greater privacy and better wallet scripting and will see Bitcoin go from being a store of value to “maybe even a tech game.”

As previously reported by Cryptonews.com, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and yield farming are just two of the things, usually dominated by Ethereum, that are also indirectly possible on the Bitcoin network. However, for now, on a much smaller scale.

This theme was also echoed by chain analyst firm Chainalysis, which in a report, emailed this week, pointed out that Bitcoin is facing competition from other “more innovative cryptocurrencies”.

“Bitcoin may still have very high long-term value, but in the past six months it has become clear that it competes for investor demand and doesn’t always win,” Philip Gradwell, chief economist at Chainalysis, wrote in the report.

While he did not suggest that bitcoin must necessarily compete for the most innovative use cases, saying “it is not designed for that”, the economist noted that BTC can remain a “useful asset”, if it sees greater use as capital. in Web 3.0 applications.

Also highlighting the competition Bitcoin is facing from Ethereum was the crypto research firm Delphi Digital, who noted in a report, focusing on Ethereum this week, that ETH has just experienced “its first deflationary week since its inception”, thanks to the deflationary aspect of the EIP-1559 update.

Source: Delphi Digital

However, ETH’s path to solid money is not as straightforward as Ethereum proponents claim.

Will Ethereum Gas Prices Reduce Activity on the Chain?

The report notes that “there is also a balancing force at play here,” explaining that overly expensive gas prices on Ethereum will reduce activity on the chain, which in turn could reduce demand for ETH, ultimately leading to lower prices.

For this reason, Delphi Digital said it is “critical” that Layer 2 scaling solutions for Ethereum gain more traction soon, citing StarkNet, zkSync, Arbitrum and Optimism as some of the promising solutions.

Furthermore, the report warns that if these layer 2 solutions do not gain the necessary traction, “the significant transaction costs will increase activity on alternative layer 1 blockchains, such as Solana, Avalanche, Fantom and Polygon.”

Meanwhile, the idea that ETH is becoming “ultra solid money” is also something that has been discussed more widely among members of the crypto community in recent times, with some in the Ethereum field claiming that EIP-1559 is doing just that. .

One of Ethereum’s staunchest defenders, Anthony Sassano, the author of The Daily Gwei newsletter, wrote on Monday that the fact that ETH has seen more tokens burned than issued in the past 7 days is “Ethereum’s ultra-solid money design. which is demonstrated in practice […]. “

However, how underlined from Erik Voorhees, CEO of the ShapeShift cryptocurrency trading platform, a prerequisite for being considered “solid money” is that there is “long-term predictability” in terms of monetary policy and that bitcoin remains superior in this regard.

The well-known community member said “ETH can gain this quality over time, but not when the mechanisms change frequently.”

“We see so much misinformation out there about how Ethereum is deflationary,” Noelle Acheson told Bloomberg. “Sometimes yes, it is, but that’s not the purpose,” the coin said.

“What would happen if Ethereum were replaced by something else?”

Meanwhile, in his recent presentation, Eric Wall, Arcane Assets Chief Investment Officer (CIO), said that while ETH can compete with BTC (“and probably will”) “for solid money,” the question that remains is whether it should.

According to the IOC, if the number one cryptocurrency were replaced by another cryptocurrency, then people would stop believing that “digital gold” was created, because you can’t invent a new physical gold. Meanwhile, Ethereum also has many competitors.

“What would happen if Ethereum were replaced by something else? If that happened, how could we describe these assets as stores of value?” he asked, concluding that, in the end, it is the market that decides.

At 15:45 UTC, BTC is trading at USD 62,006 and is down nearly 3% in one day, reducing its monthly gains to less than 29%. The price has increased by 358% in one year. ETH is trading at USD 4,528 and is unchanged in one day. It increased by 32% in a month and by 1,080% in a year.

