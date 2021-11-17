Bitcoin and Ethereum collapse due to Biden: is it worth buying at these prices?

© Shutterstock

Strong correction for Bitcoin and Ethereum after the presentation of Biden’s infrastructure plan (but what does it matter?). The point of the situation and the prospects

When the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum plummets, then it is the right time to buy the two cryptocurrencies taking advantage of discounted values. This operative principle could find its concretization today. While the post is being written, in fact, all the cryptocurrency sector is on the grid.

To suffer, in particular, are obviously the digital assets with the highest market cap and therefore Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In particular the Bitcoin price (top chart) it plummeted below $ 60,000 with an 8 percent drop compared to yesterday Ethereum shows an even worse performance with a fall of 10 per cent in the area of ​​4275 dollars.

As we have already anticipated, however, it is all cryptocurrencies that are doing poorly. Cardano, Solana and all the other larger caps are in the retracement phase. Basically, for those who want, there are ideal conditions to buy at a discount. Fundamental to follow this strategy is the choice of the broker to operate.

Bitcoin and Ethereum collapse: what is happening

The speech we made earlier on the convenience of buying Bitcoin and Ethereum when prices are low (the goal is obviously to earn with possible subsequent rises) is only valid in theory. In practice it is necessary to understand whether or not there are the conditions for an evolution of this type.

Now it is true that cryptocurrencies are unpredictable but there‘examination of the reasons behind the collapse it can be very helpful in drawing perspectives.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and all digital assets with the highest market cap are collapsing today due to the disappointment generated by the new $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan launched by the Biden administration.

And the question at this point becomes the following: what does the new infrastructure plan for the revival of the US economy have to do with cryptocurrencies? Unfortunately it hits the spot. In fact, a new one is foreseen in the plan taxation system based on the extension of the definition of broker for the purposes of the Internal Revenue Service. In practice, the concern of crypto-investors is that the term broker may also include those who do miners and other operators. A similar interpretation would mean, in a nutshell, withholding taxes on cryptocurrency creation.

The new legislation requires all brokers to proceed with reporting transactions over $ 1,000 under the current tax code. The brokers, in accordance with the new law, are also obliged to collect the sender’s personal information, to proceed with the registration of the social security number and to report the nature of the transaction no later than 15 days from the same.

Basically, according to at least what are advances reported by CoinDesk, one nice fiscal squeeze it would be the gift of Biden’s infrastructure plan to crypto investors.

In addition to the Biden plan, another factor that is determining today the collapse of Bitcoin and Ethereum, is the position taken by the Chinese National Development and Reform Commission. The authority has made it clear that it will adopt punitive energy prices on the mining business.

Meng Wei, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission, said that the regulation of mining plays an important role in the optimization of the industrial structure, the energy saving and the reduction of emissions that China is undertaking. trying to carry on.

In practice, beyond the formal declarations, a new cryptocurrency squeeze is looming in Beijing.

Bitcoin and Ethereum collapse: will there be a rebound?

Considering the extent of the downturn in the crypto-asset sector, it is legitimate to ask whether and to what extent there could be a rebound. According to Matthew Dibb, COO and co-founder of Stack Funds, higher sales and the opening of new short positions are underway on Bitfinex. According to the analyst, although the liquidations have been lower than in the past and despite the funding rates are approaching flat ones, it cannot be excluded that we may witness, in the short term, a further cooling of Bitcoin also because the momentum starts to slow down.

Returning to the short-term perspectives, second Martin Cheung, an options trader of Pulsar Trading Capital, the decline taking place today is nothing more than a healthy correction that could extend further up to $ 55,000 or on the contrary, stop at $ 60,000.

The expert recalled that there have been bearish flows in the options market since the end of last week. Among other things, the analyst concluded, the same put-call skew then turned bearish.

