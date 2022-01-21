Bitcoin and Ethereum collapse: is it worth buying today?

© Shutterstock

Disastrous day for cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, after a long time, returns below 40 thousand dollars. The rival Ethereum is also dropping. What is happening?

The cryptocurrency market it is completely an uproar. In the last few hours, all the digital assets with the highest market capitalization have experienced severe corrections. The two cryptocurrencies with the highest market cap, therefore Bitcoin and Ethereum, have remedied real collapses as they have not been seen for some time.

✅ Know eToro’s social trading? With function CopyTrader™ you can invest by automatically copying the strategies of the best traders in the world! – Today you can have a FREE Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

Before analyzing the reasons behind the sell-off and mentioning the trading strategies that can be used to take advantage of the collapse movements (here the eToro demo), let’s briefly mention the numbers of the collapse.

The Bitcoin price it recorded an 8 percent decline, even slipping below $ 39,000. Violent correction also for Ethereum which instead collapsed to 2900 dollars. Very substantial drops also for all the other most important cryptocurrencies. Since the sell-off is very widespread, it is natural to wonder if there are specific reasons behind the collapse. The answer is obviously yes.

Why did Bitcoin and Ethereum collapse?

At the end of last year we cited increasing regulation by some countries as one of the factors that could have destabilized the cryptocurrency sector. Even then, China was engaged in a real crusade against crypto-asset mining while the US had announced an imminent regulatory change.

Well, the violent sell-off that caused Bitcoin and Ethereum to peak was caused by the opening of another front in another country. Let’s talk about Russia, another crucial area for what concerns the mining of cryptocurrencies. But what happened that was so devastating (for BTC & C.) in Putin’s country?

In practice, suddenly and without any signal to that effect, the Russian Central Bank is on the scene with a very tough proposal: to impose a ban on cryptocurrency mining across the country. The highest monetary authority in Moscow obviously justified this stance by citing the threats to the country’s financial stability caused by crypto-assets.

For now that of Central Bank of Russia it is only a proposal which, of course, will have to be discussed for the purpose of eventual approval. It cannot be excluded that Russia may also implement strict regulations on Bitcoin & C. perhaps without implementing when proposed by the central bank but only taking a cue from its alert. In short, all scenarios are possible. If neighboring China has decided to impose a squeeze on cryptocurrency mining, there are no reasons why Moscow cannot act in the same direction.

In any case, what can be seen from what happened is that one proposal was enough to send investors into panic. At this point, some are wondering what could happen if the proposals were to turn to the facts.

Is buying Bitcoin and Ethereum now worthwhile?

In light of the steep decline recorded by the respective values, today it is better to buy Bitcoin and Ethereum? In principle, whenever a decline occurs, one can consider opening a bullish position to bet on a subsequent re-appreciation.

The situation digital assets are experiencing today is no exception to this theory. With Bitcoin which has collapsed below 39,000 dollars (a value very far from the all-time highs) and the price of Ethereum at 2900 dollars (also in this case we are very far from the ATH) buy at a discount it may be the opportunity that has been waiting for a long time.

However, it is essential to use a reliable broker to implement this strategy. Among the most interesting platforms for the completeness of the trading tools made available, there is eToro (read the review here). The famous social trading broker always offers the free 100 thousand euro demo to learn how to invest in cryptocurrencies without running the risk of losing real money.

>>> Open an eToro demo account and start buying Bitcoin and Ethereum using low prices, the demo is free

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED