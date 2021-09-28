Bitcoin and Ethereum compared: the point on governance and regulators

After reviewing the Bitcoin and Ethereum, let’s analyze their different forms of governance, i.e. management, between cryptocracy and regulators.

The differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum

The differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum can be traced immediately to the act of birth: on the one hand, the unknown developer and cryptographer Satoshi Nakamoto which offers the world a functioning protocol that can be used immediately by everyone, on the other hand the Ethereum Foundation of Vitalik Buterin, a Swiss foundation that collects bitcoin in exchange for ether that will be made available on the platform only when it is developed.

In the case of Bitcoin, a little over two months will pass from the announcement on October 31, 2008 to the release on January 3, 2009. The Ethereum platform, on the other hand, is announced at the turn of the end of 2013 and the beginning of 2014, the funding campaign takes place in the summer of 2014, the release originally promised by the end of the year arrives only on July 30, 2015, after 18 months.

Nakamoto releases his creature with the time stamp of the January 3, 2009, obtained by citing the journalistic title of The Times newspaper in the first block of the blockchain: “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks”. The quote shows that Nakamoto did not solitary and secretly exploit the platform to accumulate bitcoins before January 3, 2009. Obviously in the first year he will be among the few to use it and support it with the mining activity and for this he will accumulate about one million bitcoins, but the same opportunity is offered to all, without special privileges for the founder. Which, however, has so far never spent any of the accumulated fortune and, disappearing from the scene in mid-2010, seems to have abandoned it: many consider those bitcoins to be lost forever.

The Ethereum Foundation, on the other hand, focuses on the so-called pre-mine, the accumulation of ether obtained as a privilege of the founder and the financiers of the first hour, and will always maintain the undisputed and charismatic leadership of Buterin. The foundation and founder have therefore become very rich and always remain protagonists in the management of the protocol.

The management of the two protocols

Even in the Bitcoin world, after the disappearance of the founder, the experiment of one was tried foundation, as an official voice that could dialogue with regulators and governments, manage the development of the protocol and indicate strategic priorities. But it fails miserably because the Bitcoin ethos rejects a central government: in short, the foundation remains in the hands of people without art or part, many of whom will also have legal misadventures. Since then, the management of the protocol has been entrusted to an informal and dynamic process of interaction between the various players in the network: developers, miners, users, investors and industry. Each of them has economic incentives that are sometimes synergistic, sometimes conflicting, but which must inexorably find a composition in order for the Bitcoin experiment to grow.

Buterin and his close associates, on the other hand, hold substantial control of the protocol. It becomes evident to all with the failure in 2016 of DAO, the experiment of the first Distributed Autonomous Organization. It was the ambitious launch of a distributed Venture Capital, where the funds raised are distributed among the start-ups according to criteria strictly set by the code of a smart contract. Contract not too smart, given that an “entrepreneur”, reading the “fine print”, finds a way to divert the funds of the DAO to his advantage. To block it, Buterin and his collaborators will decide to arbitrarily change the Ethereum protocol to cancel the offending transaction, with total disregard for the idea of ​​a distributed and unchangeable accounting book.

This practice will become the rule: Ethereum protocol updates will take place regardless of compatibility with existing applications developed by other projects on the platform, which in some cases will stop working. The nodes of the network will be forced to promptly receive the updates, otherwise they will find themselves on an alternative and secondary network because without the blessing of the management team.

Protocol updates

The foundation will take care of communication with a narrative that is always sweetly friendly and oriented towards innovation. Promises since 2016 an Ethereum that will no longer consume energy, moving from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake and in the meantime covering the development group’s inability now overdue by five years. He discusses sharding which should allow every node on the network to have at least one piece of the blockchain, instead of having to blindly trust the developer-validated transactional history. Enhance the flexibility of the protocol, silencing the evidence of a network unable to bear the weight of successful experiments: crypto-kitties before, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) today, born on the Ethereum network are forced to migrate to others platforms, more or less centralized, to survive or die as soon as the fashion goes out (such as the popular ICOs in 2017-1018).

In Bitcoin every update must always be backwards compatible, leaving no one behind and no applications. Obviously, this choice slows down progress, making it more strenuous, but more robust and sustainable. And above all, it does not harm the economic interests of those who have invested in the existing Bitcoin: the future Bitcoin will be able to extend the current one, but not modify it. Bitcoin’s cryptocracy is ruthlessly meritocratic, intrinsically linked to the alignment of market economic incentives, does not recognize leaders.

Bitcoin, an object that regulators cannot manipulate



Because of this Bitcoin is more resilient faced with the possibility that a regulator may impose changes or force in a certain direction. There is no leadership team that can be persuaded or corrupted. Bitcoin is what the economically significant majority of its players decide it should be. Paradoxically, however, it is easier to frame in the international regulatory context: there is, for example, a Bitcoin futures contract, traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the historic and prestigious global commodity exchange. This circumstance also reinforces the idea that, more than a currency, Bitcoin is a commodity, the digital equivalent of gold. In short, the robustness and simplicity of Bitcoin make it an object that regulators cannot manipulate, but they can frame in an altogether simple way. An object that, despite the thousands of clones, it was not possible to really replicate, due to the strength of its network effect and the suboptimality of all the alternatives seen so far.

Ethereum fragile in the face of pressure from regulators

For Ethereum it is a completely different story: it has a formal issuer in its foundation and an informal but clearly identified group that controls its development. In short, it looks more like an investment security than a commodity. In addition, its flexibility allows the creation of smart contracts which, from time to time, can be securities, obligations, assets, commitments, promises or other: a nice headache to define their nature. In short, potentially fragile in the face of regulatory pressure and complicated to frame by law. Finally, all Ethereum features are replicable and replicated by fully centralized equivalent platforms, such as the Binance Smart Chain.

Conclusions

The comparison outlined in these paragraphs may seem severe or partial, but it is corroborated by technological and market evidence. Ethereum has had dozens of technical incidents, Bitcoin only having one in the first months of its life. The world of traditional finance and big capital opened between 2020 and 2021 in Bitcoin, while the interest in Ethereum is secondary.

Someone can imagine that they can both coexist, but the Ethereum circus confuses observers and regulators, is the playground of unrealistic developers where charlatans and scammers often sneak: it represents for the grumpy Bitcoin, committed to the hard work of making the digital gold experiment sustainable, the foolish brother, as successful as frivolous and irresponsible, who it ruins the reputation of the family.

Obviously time will tell if what is described here is a set of substantial clues or instead only partial and premature evidence. Everyone has the arduous task of understanding and judging.

