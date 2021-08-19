Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate, AVAX and LUNA shine

The price of bitcoin it is consolidating above the USD 44,000 support zone. Ethereum is locked between USD 2,950 and USD 3,050. XRP is facing resistance near USD 1.20. AVAX it gained over 40% and broke the USD 30 level.

The price of bitcoin has stabilized below the USD 45,000 support zone. BTC traded below USD 44,500 and even peaked below USD 44,000. Currently (11:45 UTC) it is consolidating losses and facing resistance near USD 45,500.

Likewise, most major altcoins are trading in a range. Ethereum traded below the USD 3,000 support, but is still above USD 2,950. XRP is trading above the $ 1.10 level, with an important resistance at $ 1.20. ADA holds gains above the USD 2.00 resistance.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

Recently, the price of bitcoin extended its drop below USD 44,200, but the declines were limited. BTC is consolidating above the USD 44,000 support zone. On the upside, the initial resistance is near the USD 45,000 level. The first key resistance is near the USD 45,500 level, above which the price could recover towards the USD 46,000 level.

Immediate bearish support is near the USD 44,000 zone. If there is a close below USD 44,000, the price could extend its decline towards the USD 43,200 level. The next big support is near the USD 42,000 level.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum fell below the USD 3,000 support. However, the ETH bulls are still protecting the USD 2,950 level. If there is a break down below USD 2,950, the price could extend its decline to USD 2,880. The next major support could be USD 2,750.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the USD 3,050 level. The main resistance is forming near the USD 3,110 level, above which the price could gain momentum.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) gained momentum above the USD 2.10 resistance. It even jumped to USD 2.20 before correcting downward. Immediate support is near the USD 2.08 level. The main break point is at USD 2.00. On the upside, a close above USD 2.20 could drive the price towards the USD 2.50 level.

Litecoin (LTC) is stuck between USD 162 support and USD 170 resistance. The next key resistance is near the USD 172 level, above which the price could rise towards the USD 180 level. Conversely, a close below USD 165 could push the price towards the USD 155 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is struggling to stay above the USD 0.295 and USD 0.300 support levels. If there are additional losses, the bears could point to a test of USD 0.280. The next major support is near USD 0.265. A fresh rise above USD 0.305 could meet resistance near the USD 0.312 level.

Loading... Advertisements

The price of XRP is consolidating above the USD 1.08 support level. The next key support is near USD 1.05, followed by USD 1.00. A break below USD 1.00 could accelerate losses. On the upside, the price is likely to rise if it closes above the USD 1.20 level.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have gained over 10% today, including AVAX, PERP, AUDIO, LUNA, ATOM, VGX, FTM, AR, ICP, ALGO, and GRT. Of these, AVAX gained 40% and broke the USD 30 level.

To sum it up, bitcoin price is consolidating above the USD 44,000 support. If BTC formed a base above USD 44,000, it could start a steady rise above USD 45,000 and USD 45,500.

_____

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrency:

Follow us on our social channels:



Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

____