Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate, ETC and LEO rally

it is consolidating above the USD 38,000 resistance. Ethereum is trading in a positive zone above USD 2,700, XRP is stable near USD 0.62.

is trading in a positive zone above USD 2,700, XRP is stable near USD 0.62. ETC And LEO they gained 8% and 21% respectively.

Bitcoin’s price started a steady rise above the USD 38,000 resistance. BTC even traded above USD 38,800 but faced sellers near USD 39,200. It is currently consolidating (04:19 UTC) with strong support near USD 37,800.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are showing positive signs. ETH broke above USD 2,800 and maintains gains above USD 2,700. XRP may rise towards the USD 0.65 resistance. ADA is up nearly 3% and is trading near the USD 1.10 resistance.

The price of Bitcoin

After a close above USD 38,000, Bitcoin’s price extended its rise. BTC was able to break out of the USD 38,800 resistance zone. However, the bears are now blocking the USD 39,200 zone. If there is another hike, the price could break above USD 39,200 and test the USD 40,000 resistance. The next major resistance is near the USD 40,800 level.

Immediate support is near the USD 38,200 level. The next major support is near USD 37,800, below which the price could face severe selling pressure.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price gained pace above the USD 2,700 level. ETH also broke through the USD 2,750 resistance but faced sellers near USD 2,800. The next key resistance is near the USD 2,880 level, above which the price could rise towards the USD 3,000 level.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 2,720 level. The next major support is near USD 2,700, below which the price could possibly test USD 2,600.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) gained pace after there was a clear move above the USD 1.05 resistance. It also broke above the USD 1.08 level and is now approaching USD 1.10. Any other gains could send the price towards the USD 1.12 level.

Binance coin (BNB) is facing resistance near the USD 388 level. A clear move above USD 388 could send the price towards the USD 400 resistance. The next major resistance is near the USD 420 level.

Solana (SOL) started a sharp rise above the USD 100 resistance. It extended the hike and even surpassed the USD 105 level. The next resistance is near USD 112, above which the price could test USD 120.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is still struggling near the USD 0.145 resistance. The next key resistance is near the USD 0.150 level. If there is no break to the upside, the price could correct further down towards the USD 0.135 level.

The price of XRP is consolidating near the USD 0.620 level. On the upside, the price is facing many hurdles, starting at USD 0.635. The next major resistance for the bulls could be USD 0.65.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 5%, including DOT, AVAX, LTC, ETC, ALGO, LEO, XTZ, GRT, KSM, ZEC, QNT and MINA. Among them, LEO climbed 21% and surpassed the USD 4.5 level, increasing its weekly earnings to 29%. ETC is now up 17% in a week, after jumping 8% in one day, reaching USD 28.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trading in a positive zone above the USD 38,000 level. If BTC remains stable above USD 37,800, there could be a rise towards the USD 40,000 resistance zone in the short term.

