Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate, Rally of BAT and ALGO

On Saturday, the price of bitcoin began a major decline from well over USD 52,000. BTC it fell more than USD 10,000 before recovering losses. Currently (04:41 UTC) it is consolidating losses, with a big hurdle close to $ 50,000.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins have been trading below major supports. ETH it dropped below $ 3,550 before recovering above $ 4,000. XRP has settled below the $ 0.850 support zone. ADA is still below USD 1.40 and is unchanged in one day.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After falling significantly below $ 52,000, the price of bitcoin has dropped heavily. It dipped below $ 50,000 to $ 45,000. It also traded close to $ 40,000 before the bulls took a stand. There was a strong recovery wave above the USD 45,000 and USD 48,000 levels. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $ 49,200 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 50,000 level, above which the price could start a steady rise.

If another decline occurs, the price could find support near the $ 47,000 level. The next major support is near the $ 45,500 level, below which bears could test $ 40,000.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar pattern when it broke the USD 4,050 and USD 4,000 support levels. ETH tested the USD 3,550 support zone before recovering losses. It is now consolidating well above $ 4,000 and is now facing resistance near $ 4,250. The first key resistance is forming near the $ 4,320 level.

On the downside, the price could remain well offered above $ 4,050. The major breakout support is now forming near the $ 4,000 level.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) fell heavily below USD 1.55 and USD 1.55. It is now trading below USD 1.40 and may continue to fall towards the USD 1.32 level. The next major support is near USD 1.25.

Binance coin (BNB) fell sharply below the USD 585 support level. It also broke the USD 550 support, and it looks like the bears could point for further downside. The next key support is near USD 532.

Solana (SOL) settled below the USD 200 support level. It even broke below the USD 185 support. SOL is now consolidating and may attempt a new rise above the USD 200 resistance zone.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is struggling to stay above the USD 0.000035 level. If a bearish break below the USD 0.000035 level occurs, the price could initiate another major decline. In this case, the price could drop towards the $ 0.000032 support level.

The price of XRP fell below the USD 0.850 and USD 0.800 support levels. It is now consolidating near $ 0.800, and may continue to move lower. The next major support could be $ 0.745.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins fell more than 8%, including HNT, IMX, ATOM, FTM, QTUM, SAND, FLOW, LUNA, CELO, IOTX, MANA and ENJ. Of these, HNT fell 14% and traded below the USD 31 level. Meanwhile, CAKE, BAT and ALGO all went up 7% -10%. ALGO reached USD 1.80 and is now also up nearly 6% in one week. While BAT is trading close to USD 1.20, it is down 26% in a week.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is struggling to recover above the $ 50,000 level. If BTC continues to struggle, it could begin a new decline below the $ 48,000 level.

