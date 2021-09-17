Bitcoin and Ethereum consolidate, the SHIB altcoin rises

The price of bitcoin it is consolidating close to USD 48,000.

Bitcoin price was corrected down from the USD 48,500 resistance zone. However, the bulls have been active above the USD 47,000 level. BTC it is currently consolidating (04:28 UTC) near USD 48,000 and could attempt another break above USD 48,500.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are trading below the key hurdles. ETH it has undergone a downward correction towards USD 3,500 and is now facing resistance near USD 3,600. XRP could start a stronger rise if it breaks out of the USD 1.12 resistance. Likewise, ADA still fails to liquidate USD 2.50.

The price of Bitcoin

After a short-term downward correction, the bitcoin price found support near the USD 47,000 zone. BTC formed a base and started a new hike above USD 47,500. The price is now showing positive signs and is facing hurdles close to USD 48,000. The next big resistance is near the USD 48,500 level, above which the price could gain bullish momentum.

On the downside, immediate support is near USD 47,500. The first major support is at USD 47,000, below which the price could correct to USD 46,500.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price extended its rise above the USD 3,600 level. ETH even tested USD 3,675 before there was a downward correction. It broke the USD 3,600 level, but the bulls were active near the USD 3,500 level. The price is now moving up, with great resistance near the USD 3,600 level. A close above USD 3,600 could trigger another rally.

If there is another downward correction, the price could find support near USD 3,500. Any further losses could lead the price to USD 3,440.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is still trading well below the USD 2.50 resistance level. To start a stronger rise, the price must be $ 2.50 and $ 2.55. In this case, the price could move towards the USD 2.80 level. If not, it could correct down towards the USD 2.25 level.

Litecoin (LTC) extended its rise above USD 188. However, no USD 200 resistance test was done. LTC tested USD 195 and is now consolidating below USD 190. On the downside, the price may find offers near the USD 180 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is rising and has moved above the USD 0.250 resistance level as the bulls now point to USD 0.265. The next big resistance is near USD 0.280. Conversely, the price could start a new decline below USD 2.35. The next major support is near the USD 0.220 level.

The price of XRP failed to stabilize above the USD 1.12 resistance zone. It is now consolidating near the USD 1.10 level. If there is a close above USD 1.12, the price could rise towards USD 1.20. If not, there is a risk of a break to the downside below the main USD 1.00 support zone.

Altcoin markets trend today

Many altcoins gained over 5%, including SHIB, AUDIO, ATOM, AVAX, ALGO, EGLD, ZIL, BSV, CEL, LUNA and TRX. SHIB grew on Coinbase listing news, reaching USD 0.00000898. Conversely, TEL, REN, CRV, ZEN and REV are down by more than 5%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trading in a positive zone above USD 47,000. If BTC exceeds USD 48,000 and USD 48,500, it could start an increase towards the USD 50,000 level.

