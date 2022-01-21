Bitcoin and Ethereum continue their decline, Altcoin in red

Bitcoin’s price started a decline below USD 40,500 and USD 40,000.

Ethereum traded below USD 3,000, XRP fell to USD 0.70.

Most of the major altcoins are down more than 6%.

Bitcoin’s price tried to break out of the USD 43,500 resistance zone. However, BTC struggled to gain pace and began a decline below USD 41,200. There was a break below USD 40,000 and the price is currently (04:18 UTC) consolidating losses near USD 38,700.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins suffered a steep decline. ETH traded below the USD 3,000 key support zone. XRP dipped and also peaked below $ 0.70 before recovering. ADA fell nearly 10% and there was a move towards the USD 1.20 level.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After another failure near USD 43,500, Bitcoin’s price started a new decline. It fell 7% in one day. BTC fell sharply below the USD 41,200 and USD 40,500 support levels. It even fell below the USD 40,000 support and tested USD 38,500. It is now recovering and facing resistance near USD 39,000. The next major resistance is near USD 40,000, above which the price could start a recovery wave.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum also started a major decline below the USD 3,120 support level. ETH even broke below the USD 3,000 level and fell more than 8% in one day. It has tested USD 2,850 and is currently consolidating losses. On the upside, immediate resistance is near USD 2,920. The next key resistance is near USD 3,000 above which the price could start a decent correction wave.

Initial support is near the USD 2,800 level. The next major support is near USD 2,750, below which the price could drop towards USD 2,650.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is down 10% and there has been a clear move below the USD 1.25 level. It was trading close to USD 1.20 and is currently correcting higher. If there is a recovery wave, the price could face strong resistance near the USD 1.25 level.

Binance coin (BNB) is down 9% and there has been a clear move below USD 450. The price is now consolidating near USD 425. If the bears stay in action, the price could drop towards the USD 400 support zone.

Solana (SOL) traded below the USD 132 support zone. Immediate support is near the USD 122 level. A break down below the USD 122 level could initiate a decline towards the USD 112 level. On the upside, the USD 132 zone presents major resistance.

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained bearish momentum below the USD 0.155 level. It has tested USD 0.150 and is currently struggling to recover higher. The next major support is near the USD 0.142 level, below which it could test USD 0.135.

The price of XRP is down 6% and the price is currently at the $ 0.70 level. If the bulls fail to protect the USD 0.70 level, the price could fall towards the USD 0.68 level. The next major support is near USD 0.665.

Altcoin market today

Many altcoins are down more than 5%, including LUNA, DOT, AVAX, MATIC, SHIB, NEAR, LINK, UNI, LTC, ALGO, FTM, and BCH. Conversely, LEO is still trading in the green zone and is up 4%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the USD 40,000 level. If BTC stays below USD 40,000 and USD 40,500, there could be further losses.

