Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to fail important points

The price of Bitcoin is struggling to exceed USD 49,500 and USD 50,000.

is struggling to exceed USD 49,500 and USD 50,000. Ethereum failed to break out of USD 4,080, XRP is testing USD 1.00 resistance zone.

failed to break out of USD 4,080, XRP is testing USD 1.00 resistance zone. DOT was up more than 8%, while NEAR jumped 34%.

Bitcoin’s price attempted a break-up above the $ 49,500 zone, but failed. BTC has started a downward correction below $ 49,000. Currently (04:21 UTC) it is trading below USD 48,700 and there is a risk of a move towards USD 47,500.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also struggling to gain momentum. ETH reached a high near USD 4,060 and corrected lower. XRP has extended the hike and is testing the USD 1.00 barrier. ADA is stable above the USD 1.30 pivot level.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a failed attempt near $ 49,500, bitcoin’s price began a downward correction. There was a drop below the USD 49,000 and USD 48,500 levels. On the downside, initial support is near the $ 48,000 level. The next major support is near USD 47,500, below which the price may perhaps gain bearish momentum.

If a further rise occurs, the price could face resistance near USD 49,000. The next resistance is near the USD 49,500 zone, above which the price could test USD 50,000.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price faced sellers near USD 4,060 and USD 4,080. ETH started a downward correction and was trading below USD 4,000. The next key support is near the USD 3,920 level, below which the price could extend short-term losses.

Immediate resistance is near the USD 4,000 level. The next key resistance is near the USD 4,050 level, above which the price could attempt a break to the upside.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is showing positive signs above the USD 1.30 and USD 1.32 levels. On the upside, the bulls are struggling near USD 1.35. A clear breakout of USD 1.35 could lead the price towards USD 1.40.

Binance coin (BNB) broke through the USD 535 and USD 540 levels, but failed to test USD 550. It is correcting gains and trading below USD 535. The next major support is near the USD 525 level.

Solana (SOL) is consolidating above the USD 175 level. An immediate obstacle is near the USD 180 level, above which the bulls could test USD 188. The main obstacle for them is near the USD 200 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is still consolidating above the USD 0.170 level. It is facing resistance near the USD 0.178 and USD 0.180 levels. If there is no break to the upside, the price could test USD 0.165. The next major support is near the USD 0.150 level.

The price of XRP is rising and is testing the USD 1.00 level. A clear move above USD 1.00 could push the price up. The next major resistance is near USD 1.05, above which the price could test USD 1.12.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 8%, including NEAR, ICX, ATOM, AAVE, CELO, OMG, UNI, HNT, DOT, and LPT. Among them, NEAR gained 34% and surpassed the $ 12.50 level, increasing its weekly earnings to 29%. Meanwhile, DOT accelerated more than 8% and surpassed USD 28. The price also rose 3% in one week.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is correcting gains below USD 49,000. That said, BTC could start a new hike if a bearish break below the USD 47,500 support zone does not occur.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrencies: