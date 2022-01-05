Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to fight, ICP Rally

The price of Bitcoin is struggling to recover above USD 47,500.

Bitcoin’s price failed to break out of the USD 47,500 resistance zone and started a new decline. BTC traded below the USD 46,200 support zone. Currently (04:17 UTC) it is consolidating near USD 46,500 and facing resistance near USD 47,000.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are struggling to gain pace. ETH is facing resistance near the USD 3,850 level. XRP may attempt a new hike above USD 0.85. ADA is trading well above the USD 1.30 support zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After facing hurdles near USD 47,500, bitcoin’s price has started a new decline. BTC traded below the USD 47,000 and USD 46,000 levels. However, the price remained well offered above the USD 45,500 level. It is now recovering and is trading above USD 46,000. On the upside, a first hurdle is near the USD 47,000 level. The first major resistance is found near USD 47,500, above which the price could possibly test USD 48,500.

Immediate support is near the USD 46,000 level. The key support is near USD 45,500, below which bears could gain strength.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum rose above USD 3,850, but there was no continuation to the upside. ETH is now consolidating above USD 3,800. On the downside, initial support is near the USD 3,800 level. The next key support is near USD 3,750, below which the price could revisit USD 3,700.

Immediate resistance is near the USD 3,850 level. The next key hurdle is near USD 3,880, above which the price could rise towards USD 4,000.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is trading above the USD 1.32 level. It is locked near USD 1.332, with major resistance near the USD 1.35 level. A clear move above the USD 1.35 level could initiate a steady rise in the near term.

Binance coin (BNB) is consolidating above the USD 500 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 520 level. The next major resistance is near USD 525, above which there is a possibility of a move above USD 532.

Solana (SOL) is struggling to stay above the USD 168 and USD 165 support levels. If a bearish break below the USD 165 level occurs, the price could accelerate lower. Conversely, SOL could recover towards the USD 175 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is facing resistance near the USD 0.172 level. A break above USD 0.172 could drive the price up further. The next key resistance is near $ 0.175, above which DOGE may test $ 0.180.

XRP price is struggling to gain pace for a move above USD 0.845 and USD 0.85. If it continues to fail, there could be a bearish reaction towards the USD 0.800 support zone in the next term.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 8%, including ICP, VLX, MINA, RVN, XTZ, LINK, ATOM, GRT, HNT, FIL and BTT. Of these, ICP gained 29% and broke the USD 36 level, increasing its weekly earnings to nearly 47%. Meanwhile, ATOM was up 57% in a week after it jumped 9% in one day and almost hit USD 42.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is consolidating and facing resistance near USD 47,000. If BTC fails to stay above USD 45,500, there is a risk of a sharper decline in the next period.

