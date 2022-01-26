Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to rise, DOGE increases by 6%

The price of Bitcoin it could gain pace if it breaks through the USD 38,000 resistance.

Bitcoin price has started an upward correction above the USD 36,000 resistance zone. BTC was even able to break out of the USD 37,000 level. Currently (04:15 UTC) it is showing positive signs near USD 37,400, but it is facing a key obstacle near USD 37,500.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also moving higher. ETH is facing resistance near the USD 2,500 level. XRP is trading above the USD 0.62 pivot level. ADA could gain momentum if it breaks out of the USD 1.08 level.

The price of Bitcoin

After a recovery wave above USD 36,000, Bitcoin’s price was able to extend the gains. BTC rose above the USD 36,800 and USD 37,000 levels. It is now facing major resistance near the USD 37,500 level. The next major resistance is near USD 38,000, above which the price could rise towards the USD 40,000 barrier.

On the downside, initial support is near the USD 36,400 level. The next major support is near USD 36,000, below which the price could revisit USD 35,000.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum is moving above USD 2,450. The first key resistance is near the USD 2,500 level. A clear move above USD 2,500 could push the price up. The next key resistance is near USD 2,620, above which the price could rise towards the USD 2,750 level in the short term.

Initial support is near the USD 2,400 level. The next major support is near USD 2,320, below which the price could start a new decline.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is showing some positive signals above the USD 1.02 and USD 1.04 levels. Immediate resistance is near USD 1.055. The first key barrier is still near USD 1.08, above which the bulls could gain strength.

Binance coin (BNB) is up 4% and there has been a clear move above the USD 375 level. The price has also tested USD 380 and is now facing resistance near USD 388, above which it could rise towards USD 400.

Solana (SOL) is gaining momentum above the USD 90 level. It appears that the bulls may point for a break above the USD 100 resistance. If they succeed, the price could rise towards the USD 112 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is up more than 6% and there has been a break above the USD 0.142 level. The price is now approaching the USD 0.150 resistance. If there are further gains, DOGE could accelerate higher towards the USD 0.165 level.

The price of XRP is moving higher towards the USD 0.632 level. The next key resistance is near USD 0.650, above which there may be a steady recovery wave. Otherwise, the price could fall below the USD 0.600 support.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 5%, including DOT, AVAX, MATIC, CRO, NEAR, FTM, MANA, HBAR, VET, KLAY, SAND and HNT. Of these, MATIC and AVAX gained around 9%, reaching USD 1.59 and USD 68.59 respectively. Meanwhile, NEAR gained 12% and there was a move above USD 11.7.

Overall, the bitcoin price is trying to recover above the USD 37,500 resistance zone. If BTC fails to gain pace, there is a risk of another bearish reaction towards USD 35,000.

