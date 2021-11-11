Bitcoin and Ethereum correct gains, Altcoin follow

The price of Bitcoin it is correcting earnings below $ 65,000.

it is correcting earnings below $ 65,000. Ethereum fell below $ 4,650 support, XRP is testing $ 1.20.

fell below $ 4,650 support, XRP is testing $ 1.20. IOTX extended its rally above the USD 0.22 level.

Bitcoin price failed to stay above the USD 66,500 support level. BTC it has extended the decline below the USD 65,500 support level and is currently (04:20 UTC) trading below USD 65,000. There is a risk of a move towards $ 63,200.

In addition, most of the main ones too altcoin it is moving downwards. ETH it started a downward correction below $ 4,650 and even hit $ 4,500 before recovering. XRP is now trading near the USD 1.20 support. ADA is down 5%, moving towards USD 2.00.

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After failing to reach $ 67,000, bitcoin’s price began a downward correction below $ 66,000. BTC corrected further below the USD 66,500 and USD 65,000 support levels. On the downside, initial support is near the $ 64,000 level. The next key support is near the $ 63,200 level, below which the price could test $ 62,500.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near $ 65,000. The next major resistance is forming near the $ 66,000 level, above which the price could start a steady rise.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed Bitcoin and traded below the $ 4,650 support. ETH even dropped below $ 4,500 before recovering a few points. If there is another decline, the bulls could appear close to USD 4,550. The next key support is near USD 4,500 below which the price could test USD 4,400.

On the upside, immediate resistance is near the $ 4,700 level. A close above $ 4,700 is needed for a stronger short-term rise.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) failed to stay above the USD 2.20 and USD 2.12 support levels. It is down 5% and is approaching the $ 2.00 support. Further losses could open the door for a move towards USD 1.85.

Binance coin (BNB) is moving lower towards the USD 610 support level. The main support is near the USD 600 level. A close below USD 600 could pave the way for further losses towards USD 550.

Solana (SOL) also fell from the USD 250 resistance. SOL is down and is approaching the USD 230 support. The next major support is near the USD 225 level, below which it could drop towards USD 210.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is down 5% and is approaching the USD 0.0000500 level. A close below the USD 0.0000500 support level could cause a sharper decline. Conversely, the price could rise towards the $ 0.000055 level.

The price of XRP fell below the key USD 1.20 support level, before turning back. The next major support is near the $ 1.12 level. If the bulls fail to protect the $ 1.12 level, there could be a decline towards the $ 1.05 level in the near term. On the upside, the $ 1.25 level is an immediate hurdle.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down more than 8%, including SCRT, SAND, AUDIO, BTG, ATOM, GRT, ETC, ZIL, ICP, RVN, AAVE, THETA, and DOT. Of these, SAND and MANA fell by 10%. Meanwhile, IOTX was up 60%, while LRC gained 23%.

Overall, Bitcoin’s price is correcting below the $ 65,000 level. If BTC extends losses below $ 63,500, it could drop to $ 62,000.

