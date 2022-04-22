Bitcoin and Ethereum cross psychological barriers

In addition, it opened the door to more rate increases of 0.5% in successive meetings. Bitcoin is giving ground, moving away from its recent 10-day high above $42,000 and looking set to test the important $40,000 support.

The rally that broke out in recent sessions in cryptocurrencies after the digital asset fell to a five-week low of $38,500 has run out of steam and the world’s largest cryptocurrency seems unable to maintain its momentum. All in all, “the resistance shown to the move below $40,000 was impressive and potentially indicative that the space remains bullish, despite uncertainty in other markets,” says Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda.

“The Nasdaq has had a more turbulent week, while the crypto space has managed to stand out, which is perhaps a sign that it is distancing itself from the link between the performance of both,” the analyst explains. “We’ll see if he can hold it, as there is one thing they both have in common: They are considered risky assets, even though bitcoin is at the higher end of the scale,” he adds.

It has been precisely this link, which some experts consider temporary since it is not governed by the fundamentals of digital currencies, but by a sentiment of the new-fangled investors who have entered cryptos in the last year, which has returned to shoot some sales after Powell showed off his hawk feathers during a debate organized by the IMF. Monetary policy tightening is negative for Nasdaq tech stocks and newer cryptocurrency investors treat bitcoin like just another tech stock, hence the hefty selloffs.

What is a cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is an intangible and decentralized means of payment alternative to traditional money. This asset class allows operations to be carried out using digital encryption that provides security without the need for intermediaries. Cryptocurrencies have the same use as any other physical currency.

The “cryptos” are based on a decentralized computer network, which involves nodes distributed throughout the world with copies of all the transactions that have been made. Each cryptocurrency has its own algorithm, which is the one that manages the number of new units that are issued each year. This decentralized computer network with different nodes is known as a blockchain similar to an “accounting book”. Its blocks or nodes are linked using cryptography. Each block links a previous block as well as date and transaction data and by design are resistant to data modification. This network is open and records all transactions made by users. When a transaction is made, it is recorded in a block and automatically replicated in the rest. This means that the data cannot be modified or manipulated without modifying the rest of the blocks.

The value of the currency is variable and depends on the purchase and sale of its users, therefore, it is not recommended for inexperienced investors or those with a lack of information.

The top ten cryptocurrencies on the market are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, BNB, USD Coin, XRP, Terra, Cardano, Avalanche, Solana. Your position on the list depends on the market capitalization. In total there are 100 currencies.

What is Bitcoin and how does it work?

The first cryptocurrency was Bitcoin created by “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the pseudonym of its anonymous creator. This person published an article in 2009 in which he described a 2P2 (peer to peer, network between 2 people) payment system that he called Bitcoin. Bitcoin has three functionalities: as an accounting unit, as a means of exchange, and as a conservation of value (although this last point is debatable, due to its volatility).

It is the most traded currency and the market leader.

What is Ethereum and how does it work?

Ethereum was developed in 2015, Ethereum is a blockchain platform with its own cryptocurrency called Ether (ETH) or Ethereum. It is the most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin.

The platform was created in 2015 by the programmer Vitalik Buterin, with the perspective of creating an instrument for decentralized and collaborative applications. Ether is a token that can be used in transactions using this software. Like Bitcoin, Ether exists as part of an autonomous system of peers, free from government intervention.

How to buy cryptocurrencies in Argentina?

In principle, a user must be opened in an exchange that allows cryptocurrency transactions. The second step is to connect the virtual wallet or wallet to transfer the cryptocurrencies from the exchange to it with the use of keys. Buy bitcoin. It is moved to the wallet or left inside the exchange user. In Argentina there are several companies that offer this service. Among the best known platforms are Ripio, Satoshi Tango, CryptoMarket, SeSocio, Bitso, Bitex, ArgenBTC, Binance Argentina and Buenbit.

