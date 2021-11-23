Bitcoin and Ethereum down, Avalanche goes up

Bitcoin down below $ 57k

Bitcoin’s price fell below the $ 57k level again on Monday and finished his daily candle – $ 2,491.

Below is the 1-day BTC / USD chart TradingShot with the last two bull cycles. Traders will notice how little divergence there has been between the last two cycles. One difference was the market reaction to the China’s ban on Bitcoin mining during this cycle, but BTC’s price quickly recalculated and started plotting upwards to match the 2017 chart once again.

The 1-day BTC / USD chart below represents a more focused perspective on the past few months and where this cycle is now. This cycle is mimicking the price action of the last cycle and if history keeps repeating itself, the bulls’ next move will be parabolic.

On the 4-hour BTC / USD chart, Bitcoin bulls are still trying to recover the $ 58,343 level. The $ 58.4k level is a pivotal point and where the tug-of-war is currently taking place between bullish and bearish market participants.

The Fear and Greed Index is 33 Fear and -17 from yesterday’s reading of 50 Neutral.

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 55.865- $ 59.299 and the 7-day price range is $ 55.861- $ 63.062. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is $ 16,592- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 18,390.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 61,644.

Bitcoin [-4.24%] closed its daily candle with a value of 56,299 dollars and in red figures for a second consecutive day.

Drop in Ethereum

The price of Ether also fell on Monday and the bulls and bears are hitting again beating at the $ 4k level.

The 1-day ETH / USD chart below from ripple10usd illuminates how similar the Ether price action is to the 2017 bull market. The price of ETH, just like in 2017, is trying to maintain a significant inflection level in November.

In 2017, the price of ETH rallied in late November to the upside before parabolicly rising to close its bull cycle in January 2018.

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 4,051- $ 4,315 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,981- $ 4,496. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 501.45- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 608.27.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 4,391.

Ether [-4.26%] closed its daily candle on Monday at $ 4,086 and in red for the second consecutive day.

Avalanche analysis

The Avalanche price continued its divergence from the macro market price action on Monday and AVAX closed its daily candle at + $ 5.72.

The 1-day AVAX / USD chart below from readCrypto allows market participants to notice that AVAX is in a seemingly parabolic November.

At the time of writing, the Avalanche bulls are looking to turn the $ 137 level into a support instead of an upper resistance. Above $ 137, the AVAX bulls are looking to break out of the $ 154 level and then the $ 159 level. If the Avalanche bulls continue and breach $ 160 to the upside, the next fib is above $ 170, then Avalanche may continue to move up to that price level. [170.88$] before a potential pullback.

The 24-hour AVAX price range is $ 127.43- $ 144.24 and the 7-day price range is $ 87.97- $ 143.54. Avalanche’s 52-week price range is $ 2.82- $ 144.96.

Avalanche’s price on this date last year was $ 4.07.

The average price of AVAX over the past 30 days is $ 86.83.

Avalanche [+4.43%] closed its daily candle on Monday at 134.78 dollars and in green for the fourth consecutive day.