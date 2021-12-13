Bitcoin and Ethereum down, DOT, LUNA and AVAX up

The price of Bitcoin it is consolidating below the USD 50,000 resistance.

it is consolidating below the USD 50,000 resistance. Ethereum is locked near USD 4,000, XRP is trading below USD 0.85.

is locked near USD 4,000, XRP is trading below USD 0.85. DOT, MOON And AVAX they earned over 4%.

Bitcoin’s price attempted a recovery wave above the $ 50,800 zone but failed to continue. Currently (04:27 UTC) it is trading close to USD 48,800, with key support at USD 48,500.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are struggling to recover. ETH could extend losses if a close below USD 3,880 occurs. XRP is trading below USD 0.850 and could test USD 0.800. ADA is consolidating near the USD 1.30 level.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a break to the downside, the bitcoin price tried to recover from the USD 47,200 support. There was a clear move above the USD 48,500 level. However, the price is facing a key hurdle near USD 50,000. A close above USD 50,000 and USD 50,500 could open the door for further upside. The next major resistance is near the USD 52,000 level.

Immediate bearish support is near USD 48,500. The next major support is near the USD 47,200 level, below which the price may drop further.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum found support near the USD 3,950 level. ETH is now consolidating near the USD 4,000 level. On the downside, initial support is near the USD 3,950 level. The next key support is near the USD 3,880 level, below which bears could gain strength.

If a further rise occurs, the price could face resistance near USD 4,120. The main weekly resistance is forming near the USD 4,250 level.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is down 4% and there has been a fall below the USD 1.325 support. The next key support is near the USD 1.30 level. A clear move below USD 1.30 could possibly push the price towards the USD 1.20 level.

Binance coin (BNB) is consolidating above the USD 550 level. Immediate resistance is near the USD 575 level. The main weekly resistance is near the USD 600 level, above which a steady rise may begin.

Solana (SOL) broke the USD 175 pivot level. A first support is near the USD 165 level. The next key support is near USD 150. Further losses could drive the price towards the USD 132 level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is stuck near the USD 0.0000350 level. A break to the downside could push the price towards the USD 0.0000320 level. If an upward correction occurs, the price could face resistance near the USD 0.0000365 zone. The next major resistance is near the USD 0.000038 level.

The price of XRP is trading well below the USD 0.850 level. Initial support is near the USD 0.820 level. If the bulls fail to protect USD 0.82 and USD 0.80, there could be a decline towards the USD 0.75 level.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down more than 5%, including QNT, NEAR, EOS, DCR, GALA, BTT, IOTX, MATIC, WAXP and FLOW. Conversely, DOT, LUNA and AVAX are up 4%, reaching USD 61, USD 29 and USD 88 respectively. Of these, DOT and AVAX rose at least 2% in one week, while LUNA reduced its weekly losses to 10%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is consolidating below the USD 50,000 level. If BTC stays below USD 50,000, there is a risk of a move towards the USD 45,000 support.

