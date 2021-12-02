Bitcoin and Ethereum down, Rally of MATIC and LUNA

The price of Bitcoin it extended the decline below $ 56,000 before recovering.

After hitting USD 59,000, the bitcoin price failed to continue rising and plunged below USD 56,000. Currently (04:19 UTC) it is trying to recover towards USD 56,500.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are looking to recoup their losses. ETH fell 5% and there was a break below the $ 4,550 support zone. XRP is now trading below the USD 1.00 pivot level. ADA is trading below USD 1.55.

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a break below $ 57,500, the price of bitcoin extended the decline. BTC traded below the USD 56,500 and USD 55,500 support levels. The price is now recovering and is trading above $ 56,400. If there are further losses, the price could move towards the $ 53,500 level. The next major support is near the $ 52,000 level.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $ 56,500 level. The first major resistance is near the $ 57,200 level, above which the price could retest $ 58,000.

Ethereum price

The price of Ethereum failed to break out of the $ 4,800 resistance level and began a new decline. ETH fell 5% and broke the $ 4,550 support. Further losses could lead the price towards the USD 4,350 support zone.

If a new rise occurs, the price could test the USD 4,550 level. The first key resistance is forming near the USD 4,620 level.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is moving down from the USD 1.60 resistance. It traded below the USD 1.52 level before moving higher again. A break down below $ 1.50 could trigger a move towards the $ 1.45 level.

Binance coin (BNB) has cut gains and is now trading close to USD 615. If there is a break below USD 600, the price could possibly drop towards the USD 580 support zone.

Solana (SOL) is still up more than 4% and is trading above the USD 220 level. Immediate resistance is found near USD 225, above which the price could rise towards the USD 240 level. Further gains could push the price towards the USD 250 level.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) extended the decline below the USD 0.000042 level and is now down nearly 7% in one day. It also tested the $ 0.000040 level. If there is a break down below the $ 0.000040 level, the price could drop towards the $ 0.000035 support level.

The price of XRP is falling and is trading below the USD 1.00 level. Immediate support is near the $ 0.950 level, below which the price could test the $ 0.92 level. On the upside, the $ 1.00 level is a big hurdle for the bulls.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down more than 6%, including STX, ZEN, SHIB, QTUM, BAT, RUNE, CRV, SAND, AAVE, CAKE, WAXP, and LRC. Of these, STX fell 12% and is trading below the USD 2.70 level. Meanwhile, MATIC broke above the USD 2.10 level after rallying nearly 12%, while LUNA is up nearly 13% and is approaching the USD 65 level.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is trying to recoup its losses, but if the bulls fail to protect $ 55,500, the price could drop towards the $ 52,000 support.

