Bitcoin and Ethereum drop again, LUNA and IOTA up 5%

Bitcoin’s price recovered above the $ 48,500 resistance level. However, BTC struggled to gain pace for a move above the $ 49,500 level. Currently (04:30 UTC) it is trading below USD 47,900 and there is a risk of a move below USD 47,000.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are also moving lower. ETH failed to break above USD 4,080 and fell below USD 4,000. XRP is struggling to stay above the $ 0.800 support. ADA is down 3% and may revisit USD 1.22.

After a decent recovery wave, bitcoin’s price faced resistance near the $ 49,500 level. BTC started a new decline and was trading below $ 48,500. The price has dropped nearly 3% and there is a risk of a move below the support of $ 47,200. The next major support is near $ 47,000, below which the price could drop towards $ 45,500.

On the upside, a first resistance is found near $ 48,500. The main resistance is near the $ 49,500 zone, above which the price could accelerate further.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price struggled to break out of the $ 4,080 resistance. ETH started a new decline and traded below the USD 4,000 support but is still trading well above the USD 3,900 level. The next key support is near the $ 3,880 level, below which the price could test $ 3,650.

If a new increase occurs, the price could exceed $ 4,000. The next key resistance is near the $ 4,080 level again.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is down 3% and is trading near the USD 1.25 level. The next key support is near the USD 1.22 level. Further losses could push the price towards the USD 1.20 support zone.

Binance coin (BNB) failed to test the USD 550 resistance level. It is trading close to the $ 530 level. If the bulls fail to protect the $ 525 support zone, the price could test $ 510 in the near term.

Solana (SOL) tested the USD 190 level but dropped below USD 180. There may be movement towards USD 175 as well, as the next major support is near the USD 172 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is reducing earnings and trading below $ 0.180. It appears that the price may drop towards the USD 0.165 level. If there are further losses, the price could fall towards the $ 0.150 support zone.

The price of XRP moved lower and approached the $ 0.800 support. If there is a break down below $ 0.800, the price could fall towards the $ 0.780 level. The next major support could be near the $ 0.750 level.

More altcoin markets today

Some altcoins rose at least 5%, including YFI, CELO, LUNA, WAVES, AR, IOTX, BORA, MIOTA, CRV, HNT, LUNA and OMG. Meanwhile, LUNA advanced 5% and approached USD 65, reducing its weekly losses to less than 3%. At the same time, IOTA jumped 7%, testing $ 1.20 and increasing its weekly earnings to 3%.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is cutting gains and trading below the USD 48,000 level. The main support is near $ 47,000, below which there is a risk of a drop to the $ 45,500 level.

