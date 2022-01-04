Bitcoin and Ethereum drop again, Rally of FTM and NEAR

The price of Bitcoin began a new decline below USD 47,000.

began a new decline below USD 47,000. Ethereum tested the USD 3,680 zone again, XRP is still below USD 0.85.

tested the USD 3,680 zone again, XRP is still below USD 0.85. FTM And NEAR they are up by more than 19%.

Bitcoin’s price failed to break out of the USD 48,500 resistance zone and started a new decline. BTC traded below the USD 47,000 support zone. Currently (04:34 UTC) it is trading close to USD 46,400 and remains at risk of a major decline.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins are moving lower. ETH has fallen below USD 3,800, but the bulls are protecting USD 3,680. XRP is moving lower towards the USD 0.800 support. ADA has retested the USD 1.30 support zone.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After another failure close to USD 48,000, bitcoin’s price began a new decline. BTC traded below the USD 47,500 and USD 47,000 levels. The price is now consolidating near the USD 46,000 level. Immediate support is near the $ 46,000 level. The key support is near USD 45,500, below which there is a risk of a stronger decline.

On the upside, a first hurdle is near the USD 46,800 level. The first major resistance is near USD 47,000, above which the price could possibly accelerate to the upside.

The price of Ethereum

The price of Ethereum also started a new decline below USD 3,800. ETH fell below $ 3,750 and retested the $ 3,680 level before recovering to $ 3,750 again. On the downside, initial support is near the USD 3,700 level. The main support at the breakdown is near USD 3,680, below which the price could revisit USD 3,600.

Immediate resistance is near the USD 3,780 level. The next key hurdle is near USD 3,800, above which the price could attempt to break above USD 3,850.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is down nearly 3% and there has been a move below the USD 1.32 level. It is now trying to recover, but if it fails, a clear move below USD 1.30 could initiate a stronger decline in the coming sessions.

Binance coin (BNB) is also down 3% and the bears have pushed the price below 512 USD. It is now struggling to stay above the USD 500 level. A close below USD 500 could initiate a stronger decline towards the USD 480 level.

Solana (SOL) broke below the USD 170 level. The price is now approaching the USD 165 support. If the bulls fail to protect the USD 165 level, there could be a stronger decline. On the upside, bears may remain active near USD 175.

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell below the $ 0.170 level. The price is gaining bearish momentum and may revisit USD 0.165 soon. The next major support is near the USD 0.162 level.

The price of XRP moved lower and approached the USD 0.820 level. The next major support is near USD 0.80, below which the price could accelerate lower. On the upside, the USD 0.85 level is a key barrier.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are up more than 8%, including FTM, NEAR, SCRT, CRV, RVN, ALGO, AMP, ATOM, ROSE and LINK. Of that, FTM gained nearly 20% and hit the $ 2.90 level, increasing its weekly earnings to nearly 32%. Meanwhile, NEAR jumped 22% in one day, 17% in one week, and is now above USD 17.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is moving lower and consolidating near USD 46,000. If BTC fails to stay above USD 46,000, there could be a sharper drop in the next term.

