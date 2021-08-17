Bitcoin and Ethereum drop; Polkadot and Solana rally

The price of bitcoin started a downward correction from the USD 48,000 resistance. Ethereum failed to exceed USD 3,300 again, XRP was corrected by more than 5%. The DOT earned over 15% e SOL gained traction above the USD 65 resistance.

Bitcoin price made another attempt to break out of the USD 48k resistance. However, the bulls failed to strengthen, causing a decline below USD 47k. BTC has even traded below USD 46,500 and is currently (04:00 UTC) showing some bearish signals.

Likewise, most major altcoins correct gains. ETH has again moved close to USD 3,325 but has begun a downward correction. XRP failed to break above USD 1.30 and corrected down to USD 1.20. On the other hand, the DOT gained over 15% and broke the USD 25 resistance.

Total market capitalization

Source: www.tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After another rejection near USD 48,000, the bitcoin price began a downward correction. BTC corrected below USD 47,000 and USD 46,500. It even tested the USD 45,500 support level again. The bulls are now protecting further losses, with immediate resistance at USD 47,000. The main resistance is still near USD 48,000, above which the price could start a strong rally.

Initial bearish support is near USD 46,000. The first key support is now forming near the USD 45,500 level. Any further losses could bring the price to $ 44,200.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar pattern and fell from the USD 3,325 resistance zone. ETH broke the USD 3,200 support, but the bulls are protecting the USD 3,110 support. If they fail in the short term, there is a risk of further decline towards the USD 3,000 support.

On the upside, the price is facing a breakout zone near the USD 3,245 level. The main resistance is still near the USD 3,325 level, followed by the USD 3,350 level.

The price of ADA, LTC, DOGE, and XRP

Cardano (ADA) broke out of the USD 2.20 resistance. It is slowly moving down towards the USD 2.10 level. The first key support is near the USD 2.05 level. A clear break below the USD 2.05 support could increase the chances of further losses below the USD 2.00 level.

Litecoin (LTC) failed to break out of the USD 188 resistance. It corrects the gains and is trading near the USD 180 level. On the downside, the USD 175 level is immediate support, below which the price could even test USD 165. On the upside, the USD 200 level is still a major hurdle for the bulls.

Dogecoin (DOGE) outperformed bitcoin and tested the USD 0.350 resistance. Currently, DOGE is correcting gains and is trading below the USD 0.330 level. The first key support is near USD 0.320, below which the price could test USD 0.300.

The price of XRP rose above the USD 1.30 level before initiating a downward correction. It traded below USD 1.25 and tested USD 1.20. If there are additional losses, the price could test USD 1.12. The next major support is near the USD 1.05 level.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen by more than 10%, including AUDIO, SOL, FTM, NEAR, LUNA, DOT, KSM, HT, RUNE, SHIB and EGLD. Of these, AUDIO rallied over 100% and broke the USD 3.00 resistance.

Overall, the bitcoin price is correcting gains from the USD 48,000 resistance. If BTC falls below the USD 45,500 and USD 45,000 support levels, it could extend its decline.

