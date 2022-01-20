Bitcoin and Ethereum extend the decline, ADA increases again

The price of Bitcoin extended the decline below $ 42,500.

extended the decline below $ 42,500. Ethereum fell below $ 3,200, XRP remained above $ 0.75 support.

fell below $ 3,200, XRP remained above $ 0.75 support. ADA extended the rally and tested the USD 1.60 level.

The price of Bitcoin remained in a bearish zone below the USD 43,000 level. BTC extended the decline below the USD 42,500 and USD 42,000 support levels. Currently (04:14 UTC) it is recovering near USD 42,100, but the upside may be limited.

Likewise, most of the major altcoins have undergone a downward correction. ETH traded below the USD 3,220 and USD 3,200 support levels. XRP managed to stay above the USD 0.75 pivot level. ADA rallied further 8% and tested the USD 1.60 resistance level.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

After a close below $ 43,000, bitcoin’s price extended its decline. BTC even broke the $ 42,500 support level. It dropped below $ 42,000 before the bulls appeared. The price is back above $ 42,000 but is facing resistance near the $ 42,750 level. The next major resistance is near $ 43,000, above which the price could gain bullish momentum.

On the downside, initial support is near the $ 42,000 level. A close below $ 42,000 could accelerate short-term losses. The next key support is near the $ 40,500 level.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar pattern and dropped below $ 3,200. ETH tested USD 3,150 and bounced higher. On the upside, immediate resistance is near USD 3,300. The next key resistance is near USD 3,320, above which the price could rise to USD 3,400.

Initial support is near the $ 3,150 level. The next major support is near $ 3,020, below which the price could drop further.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) has remained in a bullish zone above the USD 1.55 level. It rose more than 8% and there was a brief move above the USD 1.60 level. The next major resistance is near USD 1.62, beyond which the price could rise towards the USD 1.65 level.

Binance coin (BNB) settled below the USD 480 level. Immediate support is near the USD 470 level. The next major support is near USD 465. Any further downside could possibly push the price towards the USD 450 level.

Solana (SOL) traded below the USD 142 support level. It may soon test the USD 135 level. If there is a break down below USD 135, the price could accelerate to the downside in the short term. The next major support is USD 120.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded below the USD 0.170 support level. The next major support is near USD 0.162. If the bears stay in action, there is a risk of a move towards the $ 0.150 level.

The price of XRP tested the $ 0.75 level where the bulls emerged. If there is a break down below USD 0.75, the price could gain bearish momentum. In this case, the price could test $ 0.68.

More altcoin markets today

Many altcoins are down by more than 5%, including LUNA, AVAX, MATIC, LINK, NEAR, UNI, ATOM, ALGO, FTM and MANA. Among them, MATIC is down 9% and is trading below $ 2.22 support.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is struggling below the $ 43,000 level. If BTC settles below $ 42,000, it could slide further towards the $ 40,500 and $ 40,000 levels.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

Find the best price to buy / sell cryptocurrencies: