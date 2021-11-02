Bitcoin and Ethereum face resistance, BNB and DOT Rally

The price of Bitcoin it is facing obstacles close to $ 62,000.

Bitcoin price attempted another key break above the $ 62,500 and $ 62,650 resistance levels. However, BTC failed to gain strength above $ 62,500 and cut earnings. Currently (04:21 UTC) it is trading below $ 61,500, but is stable above $ 60,000.

Furthermore, most of the major altcoins are also trading in a range. ETH it is facing major resistance near $ 4,400 and $ 4,450. XRP is still trading well below the $ 1.15 resistance. ADA is struggling to settle above the $ 2.00 resistance.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of bitcoin

Bitcoin price recently made another attempt to break out of the $ 62,500 resistance zone. However, BTC failed to continue higher and fell. It broke the key support zone of $ 61,200. There was also a peak below $ 60,500, but the price is now back above $ 61,200. On the downside, initial support is near the USD 60,500 level. The main support is still near the $ 60,000 level, below which the price could start a stronger decline.

Immediate resistance to the upside is near the $ 61,500 level. The main breakout zone is still near the $ 62,500 level, above which the price could start a steady rise.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price is trading above the $ 4,250 support zone. ETH appears to be facing major resistance near USD 4,400 and USD 4,450. A clear break above $ 4,450 could open the door to a bigger hike. The next stop for the bulls could be $ 4,650.

On the downside, initial support is near the $ 4,300 level. The next key support is near $ 4,250, below which the price could test $ 4,120.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, SHIB and XRP

Cardano (ADA) is facing strong resistance near the $ 2.00 level. A close above $ 2.00 could lift market sentiment. If not, the price could drop and revisit the $ 1.88 support level in the near term.

Binance coin (BNB) is up more than 6% and is trading above $ 540. An immediate hurdle is near the $ 550 level. A close above $ 550 could drive the price towards $ 580 and $ 600 levels.

Solana (SOL) is consolidating above the $ 200 level. The bulls are facing resistance near $ 212. A clear break above $ 212 could even push the price above $ 220. Conversely, a break below $ 200 could push the price towards $ 192.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is struggling to stay above the $ 0.0000700 level. A break down below the $ 0.000070 level could trigger a sharper decline. The next major support is near the $ 0.000065 level.

The price of XRP is stuck below the $ 1.12 resistance level. The main barrier is still near the $ 1.15 level, above which the price could gain bullish momentum. Otherwise, the price could revisit $ 0.95.

Other altcoin markets today

Many altcoins have risen more than 8%, including SAND, YOOSHI, LRC, ANKR, MANA, QTUM, SUSHI, DOT, ENJ, ELON, CHZ, KSM, OMG and RUNE. Of these, DOT jumped nearly 17% and approached the $ 50 level. Meanwhile, SAND gained over 57% and broke the $ 2.70 level before correcting towards $ 2.60.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is struggling to gain pace above USD 62,000 and USD 62,500. If BTC rises above $ 62,500, it could start a steady upward movement.

