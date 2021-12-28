Bitcoin and Ethereum fail again, altcoins follow them

The price of Bitcoin began a new decline starting at $ 52,000.

Ethereum fell below $ 4,000, XRP broke the $ 0.90 support.

ICX and SUSHI gained 15% and 26% respectively.

Bitcoin’s price tried to gain strength above the $ 51,800 resistance. However, BTC failed to continue higher and formed a short-term peak near $ 52,000. It has started a new decline and is currently (04:50 UTC) trading around USD 49,000.

Likewise, most of the main ones too altcoin it is moving lower. ETH broke the USD 4,020 and USD 4,000 support levels. XRP traded below the key support of $ 0.90. ADA cut gains and traded below USD 1.50.

Total market capitalization

Source: tradingview.com

The price of Bitcoin

Recently, the bitcoin price made another attempt to break out of the $ 51,800 resistance. However, BTC faced strong selling interest and started a new decline below $ 51,200. There was a clear move below the $ 50,000 level as the price fell nearly 4% in one day. On the downside, major support is near USD 48,500, below which bears could gain strength.

If a further rise occurs, the price could face resistance near the $ 50,200 level. The next resistance is near the $ 50,500 zone, above which the price could revisit $ 51,500.

The price of Ethereum

Ethereum’s price also followed a similar pattern after it failed to break out of the USD 4,120 resistance and fell 4%. ETH broke below the USD 4,020 and USD 4,000 support levels, breaking the key USD 3,920 support. Below this level, the price could retest USD 3,850.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near USD 4,000. The next key resistance is near the USD 4,020 level, above which the price could test USD 4,080.

The price of ADA, BNB, SOL, DOGE and XRP

Cardano (ADA) hit the $ 1.60 level before sellers appeared. It started a new decline and was trading below USD 1.55. It also traded below USD 1.50 and there may be more downside.

Binance coin (BNB) climbed higher towards the USD 580 level before there was a new dip. It is now consolidating near the $ 550 level. Further losses could drive the price towards the USD 532 level in the short term.

Solana (SOL) failed to stay above the USD 200 level. It fell 6% and tested USD 188. If the bears stay in action, the price could drop towards the USD 182 level. The next major support is close to the USD 172 level.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has faced sellers near the USD 0.192 level. There was a new drop below USD 0.188, and the price tested USD 0.180. There appears to be a risk of a move towards the USD 0.172 level.

XRP price struggled to gain strength above USD 0.95. As a result, there was a new bearish reaction and the price was trading below $ 0.90. It is now testing the $ 0.89 zone and may continue to move lower towards the $ 0.85 level.

Other Altcoin Markets Today

Many altcoins fell more than 8%, including ATOM, CRV, NEAR, FTM, ROSE, LUNA, THETA, ENJ, KDA, MATIC, MANA and LRC. Of these, ATOM fell 12% and traded below the USD 29 level. Meanwhile, SUSHI and ICX gained 15% and 26%, reaching USD 9 and USD 1.9 respectively. SUSHI increased its weekly earnings to 66%, while ICX was up 55% in one week.

Overall, the price of bitcoin is falling and is trading below $ 50,000. If BTC fails to recover above $ 49,500, there could be a move towards the $ 48,000 level.

