Bitcoin and Ethereum fall again, Cardano and Solana fall stronger, this Altcoin action is still going strong “Crypto Insider

Last week was a turbulent week in the cryptocurrency world and it looks like it’s not over yet. I got the prices a week ago A hand from the Twitter newsThen they took a big hit because of the situation About the Chinese real estate company Evergrande.

The cryptocurrency market managed to recover a little later, but prices fell again on Friday due to the ban in China. At the time of writing, prices have fallen again. Total market cap failed to recover to $ 2 trillion this week, falling to $ 1.88 trillion this morning.

# bitcoin It has entered the Never Gonna Give You Up phase of the Astley cycle. pic.twitter.com/zDDF6qklec – Willy Woo (woonomic) September 25, 2021

Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) It was above $ 48,000 a week ago and then dropped to $ 40,000. The price then briefly bounced back to $ 45,000, but then dropped to $ 41,000. Volatility began to decline yesterday and the price consolidated. However, they failed to fetch the $ 43,000 and things looked pretty shaky. Last night, $ 43,000 was rejected again and bitcoin dropped to $ 42,000. Bitcoin plummeted again this morning, returning below $ 41,000.

Bitcoin has dropped to that level three times this week, but has held up every time, so it may be back now. However, it doesn’t look very stable and a drop towards $ 39,000 is also possible. Bitcoin has dropped as much as 14% this week, and a new $ 50,000 test now seems a long way off right now.

Liquidations can always push the price below 40.7K. This can pay off #BTC Go back to 40k or 39.5k or less. I would like to see the wick at the bottom and again at the top if we are filtered. In the short term we have to see 40.7k waiting and start paying again. – Daniel Joe (@ DanielJoe916) September 26, 2021

Altcoin

Altcoins are generally getting tougher today. Ethereum (ETH) failed to break above $ 2,950 yesterday, dropped to $ 2,850 last night and is currently falling to $ 2,750. Ether has also crossed that bottom line three times this week, but it’s not entirely certain if it will last. The ether price is also 19% at a negative level this week.

Cardano (ADA) I got a big push last night because of this news. The ADA price went up to $ 2.45, but then dropped sharply again. The ADA fell to $ 2.15 this morning, down 12%. However, the ADA is down “only” 8% this week, the lowest in the top ten.

Binance Coin (BNB) has also been dragging the correlation to the downside for a while. The price of BNB comes in at $ 322 and is down 22% this week. Solana (SOL), which recently experienced a massive rally, suffered the worst cryptocurrency this week. This week the SOL fell to $ 125 and lost 25%, as Polkadot (DOT) shares fell sharply this morning. DOT comes in at $ 27.3 which is down 23%.

Several Chinese cryptocurrencies have been hit hardest this week. Both EOS (EOS) and iota (MIOTA) are down 33% from last week. Filecoin (FIL) is down by almost 40%, while huobi token (HT) is down by more than 50%. Huobi, China’s Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange It just announced it will close all customers from Mainland China by the end of this year:

Huobi, China’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, says it will suspend all existing users in China before December 31 https://t.co/odQkvJf72F pic.twitter.com/3NnUVJmRpG – Blockport Insights (Bloqbot) September 26, 2021

However, there is also an exception in the cryptocurrency market this week. Celer Network (CELR) entered the top 100 last week. The price of CELR has risen 60% this week and also over 300% this month. CELR jumped again this morning and a new one arrived absolutely high (ATH) Van $ 0.195.