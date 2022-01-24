Bitcoin and Ethereum fall below key psychological support levels

Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell below key technical and psychological levels earlier today. While the two largest digital assets have since recouped some of their losses, most of the market has suffered from the bearish price action. About $ 1 trillion from the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has been cut since November.

The two most dominant crypto assets on https://www.dcorp.it have been losing points for weeks since they hit all-time highs in November. Today, however, both have fallen below key psychological levels.

Psychological resistance

Almost the entire cryptocurrency market has been weak lately. Few were spared. Bitcoin and Ethereum briefly fell below the $ 40,000 and $ 3,000 levels, respectively, today. BTC fell to around $ 39,692 and ETH reached levels as low as $ 2,922. The price levels breached today have served as significant areas of support and resistance over the past year, and important integers like these can also serve as important psychological benchmarks.

However, each asset has rebounded roughly two percentage points from today’s most recent lows, coming in at around $ 41,497 and $ 3,042 at press time. Bitcoin hit its all-time high price of just over $ 69,044 exactly two months ago, meaning today’s prices represent a near 40% drop for the world’s first cryptocurrency. Ethereum also hit its all-time high on November 10, according to CoinGecko, priced just north of $ 4,878, with today’s prices representing a drop of about 37%.

Coins with lower market caps fell in tandem with BTC and ETH. Solana, the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, dipped below the $ 130 level, but has since recovered with BTC and ETH at around $ 136. It’s down about 4.5% on the day and 22, 5% in the week. Cardano and Polkadot, other major competitors of Layer 1 Ethereum, are also down about 4.5% from the recovery from today’s previous price shock.

The same goes for the two largest meme coins, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu, each down around 4.5% since recovering alongside BTC and ETH. Neither Metaverse nor in-game tokens were spared, with Decentraland’s MANA token and The Sandbox’s SAND down approximately 6.4% and 7.2% respectively. Axie Infinity’s AXS Token is down about 4%.

Most of these assets are also down double-digit percentages over the week. While there are few exceptions to the price depression seen over the past week, Cosmos’ ATOM and NEAR are among them, up around 2.4% and 8.4% respectively today.

Overall, the news on the cryptocurrency markets has suffered over the past couple of months. In fact, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has fallen by about a third from its all-time high of more than $ 3 trillion in November.