Bitcoin and Ethereum feature bullish candles

Bullish candle for Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s price ended Tuesday’s daily session with a bullish engulfing candle and BTC ended the day at +904 dollars.

The 1-week BTC / USD chart below from MMBTtrader indicates that the BTC price is within the $ 40,000 support zone [al momento della scrittura] and the Tuesday candle saw bullish traders step in to control the day’s price.

Bullish BTC traders are aiming for the 0.382 fib level [45.985,86 dollari] with a secondary target at 0.236 [54.316,66 dollari] if they manage to break out of the $ 46k level and turn it into a bullish support level.

The Fear and Greed Index is 22 (Extreme Fear) and +1 from Tuesday’s reading of 21 (Extreme Fear).

Bitcoin Moving Averages: 20-Day [$46.740,77], 50-Day [$53.135,61], 100-Day [$52.474,2], 200-Day [$47.734,57], Year to Date: [$43,472.64].

BTC’s 24-hour price range is $ 41,382- $ 43,223 and the 7-day price range is $ 40,655- $ 46,928. Bitcoin’s 52-week price range is 28,991- $ 69,044.

Bitcoin’s price on this date last year was $ 33,938.

The average price of BTC over the past 30 days is $ 46,872.

The price of Bitcoin [+2,16%] closed its daily candle with a value of $ 42,743 and in green figures Tuesday for the third time in the past four days.

Ethereum analysis

Also the price of Ether closed its daily candle bullish on Tuesday and ended the day at + $ 152.47.

Today we look at the 4-hour ETH / USD chart below from pejman_zwin and the most important levels for traders. Ether bullish traders are trying to keep control of the 38.20% fib level [$3.269,83] and to recover the 61.80% fib level again [$3.461,35].

Conversely, Ether bears are looking to break out of the 38.20% fib level and send the ETH price down again to test the 50.00% fib level. [$2.891,46]. As traders will notice from the chart, the $ 2.7k level is proving to be a heavy support zone for the Ether bulls.

Moving Averages of Ether: 20-Day [$3.755,43], 50-Day [$4.122,22], 100-Day [$3.837,50], 200-Day [$3.215,71], Year to Date: [$3.421,10].

The 24-hour ETH price range is $ 3,061- $ 3,262 and the 7-day price range is $ 3,011- $ 3,840. Ether’s 52-week price range is $ 1,010- $ 4,878.

The price of ETH on this date in 2020 was $ 1,045.41.

The average price of ETH over the past 30 days is $ 3,085.46.

The price of Ether [+4,94%] closed the daily candle of Tuesday at $ 3,237.93.

Avalanche analysis

After ending its first daily candle of 2021 in green figures, Avalanche’s price suffered from relentless sales and AVAX bears recorded 7 consecutive daily closings in red figures. AVAX bullish traders are now looking to shift momentum in the short term with a second green candle close in the past three days and AVAX price finished + $ 5.13 on Tuesday.

The 1-day AVAX / PERP chart below from Eloquent illuminates critical areas for AVAX market participants and shows AVAX finished in the middle of its current range on Tuesday. The price of AVAX is trading between the 61.80% fib level [$76,40] and the resistance above the 38.20% fib level [$90,60].

The trend is currently in favor of bearish traders; therefore, their first target on a break to the downside of 61.80% fib is -23.60% fib [$69,77] with a secondary target of -38.20% fib [$65,60].

Avalanche’s price against the US dollar over the past 12 months is + 1.267%, + 981.3% against BTC, and + 350.4% against ETH over the same period.

The 24-hour Avalanche price range is $ 83.61- $ 90.62 and the 7-day price range is $ 80.31- $ 106.53. Avalanche’s 52-week price range is $ 6.44- $ 144.96.

AVAX’s price on this date last year was $ 7.75.

The average price of AVAX over the past 30 days is $ 102.95.

The price of Avalanche [+6,08%] concluded the daily session on Tuesday worth $ 89.56.