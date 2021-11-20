Bitcoin and Ethereum find support after the sell-off

Source: AdobeStock / nullplus

The sell-off in the crypto market, which started on Monday of this week, escalated overnight, with bitcoin (BTC) which fell as low as 55,600, before a slight rally began during the early European trading hours.

The price of Bitcoin

At 11:20 UTC, bitcoin was trading at USD 56,777, down 5.8% in the past 24 hours and 12.6% in the past 7 days.

Source: CoinGecko

The price of Ethereum

Meantime, ethereum (ETH) fell 3% in the past 24 hours and 12.6% in the week and was trading at $ 4,129. The price Current indicates that the second most valuable crypto asset also reduced its losses compared to before, after falling below the key USD 4,000 level multiple times overnight UTC.

Source: CoinGecko

Sell-off in the crypto market

As usual, the overnight sell-off triggered large liquidations of bullish positions in the crypto derivatives markets. According to data from Coinglass.com, the past 12 hours have seen $ 196 million settlements across all coins and exchanges, while bitcoin alone has seen $ 112 million settlements over the same period.

Commenting on the current state of the bitcoin market, from a technical analysis perspective, Ki Young Ju, CEO of crypto analysis website CryptoQuant, identified several key support levels where the price “is likely to rebound”.

Based on the support levels identified by the analyst, the USD 55,000 level would be the next level to watch, with the price currently hovering around the USD 57,000 support area.

Source: CryptoQuant

Commenting further on the actions of some of the most important market participants – bitcoin’s so-called long-term holders (LTHs) – on-chain analyst firm Glassnode he wrote today on Twitter that these key players “don’t seem to be spending their coins in panic.”

The firm’s analysts added that long-term holders are firm, despite a nearly 20% correction from the all-time highest price, and that “the vast majority” of LTHs remain in profit.

Source: Glassnode

Others have also painted an optimistic picture based on more traditional charting techniques, with popular Twitter user The Crypto Dog arguing that the price drop could simply be a retest of a long-term trendline in the chart. of bitcoin.

However, not everyone was equally optimistic about the price of bitcoin, at least not in the short term.

According to cryptocurrency educator and founder of Crypto-TA.nl Crypto Ed, bitcoin fell “much lower” than expected. The popular Twitter user added that he expects “at least” one more drop before the sell-off ends.

Meanwhile, some observers have also linked the current sell-off to the upcoming distribution of bitcoins held by the Mt. Gox trustee in Japan.

Commenting to Reuters today, Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer of Stack Funds, a cryptocurrency manager, said that concern that some Mt. Gox creditors may become sellers following the release of bitcoin by the trustee “has brought some fear. ” in the market.

However, the insiders Cryptonews.com spoke to earlier did not share that concern.

According to Julian Liniger, co-founder and CEO of Switzerland-based BTC broker Relai, most of Mt. Gox’s creditors are early adopters of bitcoin and could be considered “long-term hodlers.” As such, Liniger said many of these people will not sell any coins at all.

