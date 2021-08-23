News

Bitcoin and Ethereum flat, DOGE in red, ADA and DASH rise

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) posted lower gains as the global cryptocurrency market cap increased 0.7% to $ 2.10 trillion.

What happened

BTC rallied 0.77% to $ 49,393.81 intraday, remaining just below the psychologically important $ 50,000 threshold. For the week, the cryptocurrency recorded a 3.82% increase.

ETH was mostly flat at $ 3,247.54 over the past 24 hours, but fell 2.02% over a seven-day period.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) recorded a decrease of 1.51% to $ 0.31 in 24 hours. The Shiba Inu-themed coin has dropped 6.68% in the past seven days.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), created by Charles Hoskinson, rose 12.83% to $ 2.78 in 24 hours. ADA was up 28.97% during the week.

Dash, (CRYPTO: DASH) fork of BTC, rose 11.86% to $ 265.63 in 24 hours. Over the past seven days, DASH has seen an increase of 24.98%.

Sunday evening, Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL) saw the largest gain in 24 hours, climbing 30.72% to $ 0.0283. The coin was up 40.23% in seven days.

TEL was up 30.03% against BTC and 30.83% against ETH. Since the beginning of the year, TEL has risen by 16,440.22%.

Other coins to have recorded gains in the last 24 hours include Nano (CRYPTO: NANO), Avalanche (CRYPT: AVAX) e Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT).

Nano was up 20.01% to $ 7.46, AVAX gained 10.65% to $ 47.25, and BAT was up 8.69% to $ 0.86 over the period.

Because it is important

As Bitcoin approaches the key $ 50.00 level, analysts warn that the cryptocurrency faces resistance, but they also point to all-time highs that lie beyond.

The veteran options trader John Wick he pointed out in a tweet that there are “fears about the offer of a distribution of $ 50,000”.

The Twitter profile “Material Scientist”Warned of a“ modestly bearish ”pattern based on analysis of futures market activity.

Meanwhile, over the weekend the financial analyst Peter Schiff he commented that if he could “go back in time” one of the things he would do differently would involve buying BTC.

Schiff will continue not to buy BTC, which he described as the “starting point for an opportunity”.

“This is when the first to go out,” Schiff said – adding that, “it’s not going to be someone’s exit strategy.”

