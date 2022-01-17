Bitcoin and Ethereum for a 555-carat diamond | Crazy Sotheby’s auction

Sotheby’s tries again, trying to capitalize on the great success achieved through a similar auction that took place last July. The important auction house will in fact be selling a very rare diamente black, code name The Enigma, for which they will also be accepted crypto payments.

Specifically, the group has decided to accept payments in Bitcoin, in Ethereum and in USDC, within an auction that could close at a price of several million dollars, for a very rare diamond that at the time of writing is in tour in the most exclusive places in the world.

Bitcoin at Sotheby’s: you pay in crypto

Sotheby’s has taken a liking to it: still crypto for its diamond auctions

The auction is one of the important ones, because it will involve a very rare diamond from 555.55 carat, which was called Enigma. A piece that at least on paper would be much more important than the one that was beaten last July and that it went to auction for over 12 million dollars.

This sales attempt continues in our efforts to be the market leader, also given the strength of the cryptocurrency community.

This is the comment of Nikita Binani, who is a specialist in the jewelery marketed by the group and also head of the sales department of London. Adding that the group’s hope is to attract a community that is also extremely rich, with several crypto investors who could have the required sum – multimillion – to win the auction.

Auction houses are increasingly crypto – and there is an important reason

The infatuation for the cryptocurrencies by the major auction houses in the world – we also think about Christie’s which has a presence in OpenSea – it’s not just a question of hype surrounding the sector.

Auction houses at this level need millionaire if not billionaire buyers, and the big gains brought home by investors in the 2021 they are one of the simplest goals for this type of business. Gain that could be repeated In the 2022, with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin which are lateralizing and – according to many analysts – accumulating for the next one bull run.

So that we can create a new generation of millionaires perhaps interested in auctions of this type. But the fundamental question remains: does it make sense to change Bitcoin with diamonds, with the latter continuing to lose value, and with the former appearing to be the best asset for those looking to the long term?