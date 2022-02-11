Bitcoin and Ethereum for everyone

The polls speak for themselves: more and more Italians are looking to the world of cryptocurrencies and more and more begin to approach this world. It is not always done with due awareness, but knowledge is reaching new levels and more and more people are putting crypto assets at the top of their curiosity. Merit, and demerit, of the great talk that Bitcoin and Ethereum first of all they achieved during their peaks in value: it opened the doors to a new type of user, but at the same time it was unable to offer everyone the useful tools to invest easily and safely in this new new dimension of money.

The moment suggests a change of horizon in which the base of people interested in cryptocurrencies is multiplying and the need for simple and transparent services becomes essential to offer an ideal response to all needs. Cryptosmart is the Italian answer to this type of horizon and the richness of the services provided really opens up a new way of thinking about cryptocurrencies and their usefulness.

Cryptosmart: what is easy is value

Cryptosmart is a Italian project which wants to offer an exact answer to those who, faced with the desire to deepen their knowledge of cryptocurrencies in maximum security, intend to access a tool capable of facilitating every step and thus guaranteeing not only the purchase of Bitcoin and the like, but also the ‘use of the same with a view to spending. This feature makes of Cryptosmart a unique platform since it is able to manage the entire cryptocurrency value chain: purchase, storage, management, spending, transfer, all with operations accessible to anyone.

Purchase

To make a purchase you must first top up your Wallet, both with Euro (by bank transfer), and with other cryptocurrencies already held previously. In the latter case it is sufficient to create a target address associated with your account and then carry out the transaction from the private wallet to the Cryptosmart one.

Once the value has been loaded on the wallet, it is possible to proceed with the acquisition of the desired cryptocurrencies, following the value through simple trading charts (customizable and easy to read) to follow the progress of your investment. For any problem, a non-stop assistance service is available which becomes support and advice for any type of question that may arise during the management of your portfolio.

Sale and expense

Opening a wallet is completely free. The absence of barriers to entry is ideal for those approaching this type of market for the first time, as they know they have no entry costs, nor fixed costs, to face. The commissions are related only to transactions, reaching a maximum of 0.2%.

Cryptosmart Market is the added value that users can find on their wallet: it is in fact a real bridge between cryptocurrencies and the real world, through Gift Card worth between 5 and 400 euros which can be used by big players such as Ikea, Q8, Unieuro, Coin and others (and many are destined to be added). When purchasing the Gift Card it is sufficient to indicate the telephone number of the person who will use it: the recipient receives an SMS with the PIN to be used at the time of purchase and this value can be used both in the store and on e-commerce services concerning.

CSpay, on the other hand, it is a service reserved for companies to send and receive “peer-to-peer” payments in cryptocurrencies, also by collecting in current currency what the customer has paid for himself in cryptocurrencies. The integration is extremely simple and allows companies of all sizes to be able to easily open crypto payments (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin).

Secure payments, certified transactions on blockchain and immediate collection: a company could not ask for anything better to be able to open its doors even to portfolios that are often hungry for new markets on which to pour their value. For the avoidance of doubt, the service provides zero activation costs, zero management costs and zero costs for opening a Cryptosmart account.

Cryptosmart: Bitcoin, Ethereum and others

Cryptosmart therefore makes ease and transparency its core values, putting them on the table to establish a relationship of full trust with those who are investing their money in the crypto dimension. An Italian idea, signed by Italians (Alessandro Ronchi, Claudio Baldassarri, Alessandro Frizzoni, Fabio Persichetti, Alice Ubaldi and Massimo Zamporlini), based in Perugia and with a completely made in Italy assistance service.

Among the managed cryptocurrencies they should be counted first of all Bitcoin (BTC) ed Ethereum (ETH), but the platform also contemplates operations on many others such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Polkadot (DOT) or Cardano (ADA). In short, ease and transparency are also combined with freedom of choice.