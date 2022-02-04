Bitcoin and Ethereum forecasts, start of a bear market or bullish consolidation?

Bitcoin and Ethereum moved sideways during today’s trading session. The two major cryptocurrencies were on their way to previous highs but were pushed back near critical resistance levels. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 36,943 with a loss of 0.9% while Ethereum is trading at $ 2,642 with a loss of 0.7% over the past 24 hours, respectively. The overall market sentiment has shifted rapidly with every move in both directions, suggesting that there is a lot of uncertainty in the market.

BTC rangebound between $ 30K and $ 60K on the daily chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

In a recent report released by Bloomberg Intelligence’s Mike McGlone, Bitcoin and Ethereum are presented as a super combo that could strengthen the dollar’s dominance in the economy of the future. However, the near term looks set for some more downside due to the bearish trend that extended from Q4 2021 to early 2022 with Bitcoin and Ethereum approaching last year’s lows. For Ethereum, McGlone believes ETH’s price could see $ 1,700 once again.

At the time, the market had an excess of leveraged positions which left it vulnerable to a subsequent liquidation cascade. Once the futures market was purged of over-leveraged positions, Ethereum and Bitcoin were able to reach new all-time highs. In this sense, McGlone said:

Ethereum approaching the lower end of its range presents greater risks to shorts than to longs.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence via Mike McGlone

For Bitcoin, the scenario could be similar with the $ 30,000 maintaining critical support as in 2021. If the BTC price remains rangebound between these levels and $ 60,000, as the expert noted, many traders could be “disappointed” . Most people expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to tend to fall, even lower than in May and July last year, due to the change in the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. However, this change may already be priced, as reported by NewsBTC.

Bitcoin and Ethereum with bullish fundamentals

Despite macroeconomic pressures, Bitcoin and Ethereum maintain their strong fundamentals. Primarily, the expert supports his bullish thesis about these digital assets increasing demand versus their decreasing supplies. In this sense, McGlone noted:

Our chart shows that this period of consolidation could end, with the path of least resistance pointing higher. Around 30% below the 52-week moving average proved to be a good support reading. Bitcoin revisited this potential fund in January for the first time since the trough of 2020.

For Ethereum, the introduction of EIP-1559 and its combustion mechanism could contribute to potential future appreciation as it becomes a scarcer commodity. Although “less defined” than Bitcoin’s offering, ETH’s is on a downward trend.

These assets are still in their infancy, despite news from many large institutions integrating them into their business / investment strategies. Therefore, there is still a lot of room to get out of it, especially in the current macro environment.

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence via Mike McGlone